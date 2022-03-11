Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Headbands took center stage at the Burberry Autumn Winter 2022 show

It’s been a busy week for Burberry. Hot on the heels of the Supreme x Burberry drop, which caused mass hysteria in London, Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry just showed their Autumn Winter 22 collection in London and it looks like your love – and ours – for headbands is about to be reignited.

Technically, not part of LFW, it certainly deserves a spot in the best London Fashion Week moments. The show which was a particularly starry affair, with the likes of Kate Moss, Carla Bruni and Jacob Elordi in attendance and a casting directors dream with Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Mariacarla Boscono all taking to the runway, was full of covetable clothing from pleated skirts, field and quilted jackets to deconstructed check wool skirts, an embellished grey cardigan (J’adore) and the most perfect pink dress, all of which are begging to find a home in your wardrobe. But for right now, let’s focus on the headbands.

You’ll remember the Prada headband that seemingly had the world in a chokehold – much like the Miu Miu mini skirt. It clogged up our FYP’s and feeds left right and centre, appearing on everyone from our fave celebs like Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung to influencers alike. But it wasn’t just the usual style set that was into the headband, remember when Amanda Gorman took to the stage at President Joe Biden inauguration in 2021 in the bold red Prada headband that perfectly offset her yellow Prada suit? It clearly gripped the world as sales and searches for headbands went wild.

Video you may like:

Anyway, I digress. We’re happy to report that at today’s Burberry show, the headband was back. Perfectly chunky and sculptural, it was the crowning glory on several looks. Not to mention, it seems to have had a makeover too embellished with crystals and appearing on caps and headwear throughout the show. There it was in chocolatey brown, satin black and navy – each iteration as gorgeous as the next. And just like that, we’re officially into headbands again.

You have may have to wait a while to get your hands on said headbands but thankfully there are several options available now. We’ve rounded up our favourites to shop and get into the trend asap. Happy shopping! And, don’t forget to scroll down for our favorite looks from the Burberry AW22 show.

The best headbands to shop now