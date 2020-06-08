British Fashion Council announces a re-usable face coverings campaign

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The BFC has launched ‘Great British Designer Face Coverings: Reusable, for People and Planet’, a joint campaign with Bags of Ethics, to create sustainable and reusable non-medical face coverings. This comes after the government announced that from 15th June, wearing face coverings would be mandatory on public transport.

As part of the campaign, six British designers – Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, RAEBURN and RIXO – have designed non-medical face masks, that you can buy now, for £15 for three reusable, washable, fabric face coverings with two protective pouches.

They can in both adult and children sizes, and all proceeds going to charity.

In fact, the project aims to raise £1 million with 100% of sale profits going to charity and split between NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and Wings of Hope Children’s Charity.

Aligning with the BFC’s pledge of being more sustainable, the face coverings are manufactured at Bags of EthicsTM, which provides sustainable options for the environment with no single-use plastic.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive BFC said: ‘Fashion is a unifying force and now, more than ever, it is essential that we collaborate and come together to support each other through difficult times. Our ambition is to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, while protecting vital PPE supplies reserved for the NHS. Through this project, we will not only celebrate British designers but also champion sustainability in a time of crisis.’