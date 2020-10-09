Hello October! Hello Breast Cancer Awareness Month!
Every ten minutes a woman in the UK is diagnosed with breast cancer. This statistic is terrifying in the ‘normal’ world and yet, seven months after the world went into lockdown due to the Coronavirus its more sobering than ever.
We’ve become accustomed to seeing, participating in and sponsoring so many amazing activities over Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From bake sales to sponsored races and inspiring fundraising activities. But Covid-19 has forced many charities, people and brands to postpone or cancel their activities. With this in mind, it’s more important than ever before to support those battling breast cancer.
So when you shop this Breast Cancer Awareness Month look to brands that are giving back. Like Asda, who’s Tickled Pink campaign has raised over 68 million pounds for charities Breast Cancer Now and Coppa Feel since it was established in 1996.
Whilst Marks & Spencer have just celebrated a huge milestone of raising (and donating) 13 million pounds to Breast Cancer Now. Utilising the reach of its beloved bra fitting tool to promote awareness of Touch Look Check.
These vital funds raised through exclusive ranges, collaborations and collections directly support charity partners, supporting the vital work of these cancer charities.
Our Marie Claire columnist Vick Hope has collaborated with Missoma and CoppaFeel! modelling their collaboration tee ‘to remind me and all of you to check ya boobs!’
When is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?
Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts on October 1st and runs all the way through to the 31st.
What is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a charitable initiative supported globally each October. Created and celebrated to raise vital funds for charities the month is also marked to help increase attention and awareness of breast cancer. Providing support for early detection and treatment as well as palliative care.
When is ‘Wear it Pink Day?’
Pop a note in your diary now so you don’t forget. Wear it pink day is on the 23rd October this year. So start planning your top-to-toe look now.
Tickled Pink Team Pink T-Shirt, £8, George at Asda
Join 'Team Pink' celebrities like Edith Bowman and Ashley James in your Tickled Pink tee.
CoppaFeel! Embroidered Ankle Socks, £3, George at Asda
2020 marks the 24th year of Asda's Tickled Pink campaign. Which has so far raised over £68,000,000 for breast cancer charities.
Cath Kidston x Breast Cancer Now, Spot It Bag £50
Cath Kidston are making a 10% donation for every item purchased from their playful 'Spot It' range. Raising awareness and encouraging customers to check and spot changes.
Bangers sweatshirt, £38, GirlvsCancer
Founder and breast cancer survivor Lauren Mahon created Girl vs Cancer as an online community and safe space. To support those affected by breast cancer. Launching multiple, sell-out t-shirt and jumper collections which continue to spread awareness and raise vital funds. From every sale 25% of profits are split between the brands four charity partners: Trekstock, Look Good, Feel Better, CoppaFeel! And Future Dreams
Tickled pink leggings, £12.50 George at Asda
missoma x coppafeel! t-shirt, £39
Missoma have collaborated with CoppaFeel! designing an exclusive limited edition t-shirt. Crafted from organic cotton the tee is printed with an artist-drawn ’cupping hands’ motif. Playfullly featuring the brands signature rings. 50% of sales from each tee sold will go directly to support the charity.
Cath Kidston x Breast Cancer Now, Sandals, £35
Shop anything (and everything) spotted at Cath Kidston and a 10% donation goes to Breast Cancer Now.