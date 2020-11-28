Veja Cyber Monday: There’s 30% off Meghan Markle’s go-to trainers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen more than 10% off at Veja so when I spotted that there was an incredible 30% off this Cyber Monday I just had to share the news.

Even if you’re not particularly familiar with French brand Veja you’re likely to have seen them. As, with a strong focus on sustainability, fair-trade and their environmental responsibility they’ve garnered a loyal (and royal) following. Meghan Markle, Emma Watson, Katie Holmes are all firm fans of the brand.

Crafted from fair-trade materials, so you can feel good and look good whilst wearing yours. Veja source natural, wild rubber directly through the native Seringueiro communities within the Amazon rainforest, eradicating harmful emissions and saving water and energy. The soles are made from this innovative, ethical alternative.

I’ve somehow got to a point where all of my friends have a pair of Veja’s and yet I’ve still invested in a pair. But with an incredible 30% off I have to say I’m seriously tempted. Ideal for pairing with denim, tailoring or midi dresses alike they’ll certainly be one of those pairs that leave their cost-per-wear in the minus. With traditional lace-up pairs and velcro’d options available it’s time to up your trainer game and invest in a sustainable pair…