Here’s how you can get 50% off coats and boots at Jigsaw

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This article is in partnership with Jigsaw

I’m a fashion editor and I love coats. They’re a real weakness as, for me, there’s nothing better than a great coat. Separate to their obvious practical element, they elevate everything. So I’m so thrilled about the Black Friday sale at Jigsaw.

Whether that’s a wonderful Parka or Puffer, a leather jacket or a beautifully tailored blazer. I love the lot. A great coat is a clever investment and with a massive 50% off selected coats (and boots) at Jigsaw. There’s never been a better time to pick up a classic style you’ll reach for year after year for less. The offer is only available for one day only. So today (Wednesday 25th November) is quite literally your day, so don’t contemplate your choice of style for too long, buy now or regret it forever.

So, while it’s so tempting to skimp, I know from years of experience that good quality coats are a sound investment. As long as you take care of yours and store it and care for it properly it’ll last decades.

Jigsaw is beloved for its luxury, classic pieces that seamlessly fit into your existing wardrobes. Think wool City coats and vintage inspired suede jackets.

Apply code ‘WINTER50’ at the checkout to take advantage of this amazing coats offer, until midnight tonight, to shop the new season.

Here’s what I’m adding to my basket (and my wish list)…