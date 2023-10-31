The Jigsaw x Roksanda collaboration is the pop of colour I've been looking for
Shop it before it sells out
No ones does bold tailoring and colour quite like Roskanda, which is why I always look forward to her shows at London Fashion Week.
After years of lusting after her collections, I can now buy into them sans guilt, thanks to her new collaboration with another British icon: Jigsaw.
Launching today, the capsule features 29 pieces, all of which embody founder and creative director Roksanda Ilinčić's artistic vision of architectural forms, bold cuts and creative uses of colour.
These, combined with Jigsaw's signature aesthetic, make for stand-out yet wearable pieces, which can easily be mixed in with your existing wardrobe.
With both brands committed to craftsmanship and sustainability, the collection has been made in limited runs, with as few of 10 for some pieces.
Expect fluid silk dresses, tailored coats and mix-and-match separates in a vibrant colour palette of fuschia, marigold and lapis blue set against more neutral hues of beige, black and deep green.
“It’s been a pleasure working with Jigsaw, alongside Jo and her expert team in bringing our shared vision to life. Combining my love of art, tactility, sculptural shapes and above all colour with Jigsaw’s classic, playful and timeless designs has resulted in a collection that is both fun and elegant, practical, and ethereal. I hope it will resonate with women of all ages” says Roksanda Ilinčić.
Jigsaw's creative director Jo Sykes adds, 'Embodying the confident, intelligent and creative women that we design for here at Jigsaw, it has been a joy to work with Roksanda and see her vibrant design spirit injected into JIGSAW’s signature fabrics and silhouettes, creating something really special for our customers. With creativity, art and quality craftmanship at its core, the partnership aligns perfectly with our dedication of supporting British arts and culture through the Jigsaw Foundation which was launched earlier this year.”
Prices start at £90 and you can shop the collection from today.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
