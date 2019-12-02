Black Friday is here, it’s today, it’s happening RIGHT NOW! and there is no shortage of deals that you need to get your hands on. Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for gifts for loved ones as Christmas is fast approaching (Gulp!). From an abundance of brands and products to choose from the task of choosing the right gift can get a little overwhelming.

But fear not loyal readers as we have you covered with the best deals to tick off all the boxes. From fashion and beauty to arts and crafts, we’ve compiled an edit of gifts to get you all ready for the festive day…

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2019 will fall on the 29th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 2nd December.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking loads of £££ off designer and high-street clothing. Perfect if you want to buy gifts or update your wardrobe for party season. Why it’s called Black Friday varies a bit, some believe it dates back to the 60s, when the shopping phenomenon began, where so many people turned up to shop that it caused gridlock.

Another explanation is that thanks to their profits, stores go from being in the red to being in the black.

In the UK, it only really started getting popular when Amazon brought it over in 2010. Asda, who are owned by America’s biggest retailer Walmart, followed suit in 2013.

Is Black Friday good for clothing deals?

In one word: yes. Sure, you can grab yourself some seriously good tech deals, like cheap TVs, Sat Navs, Fitbits and Nutribullets, but there are some amazing black Friday clothing deals to be had as high-street retailers and designers keep up with them. Some will do up to 50% off sales on selected lines, while others will have discount codes to use on everything. So it’s well worth waiting for Black Friday if you were thinking of buying a new coat/bag/[insert relevant fashion item here] anyway.

Black Friday clothing deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe, there’s no time better than Black Friday to buy those investment pieces you’ve been dreaming of. Since the Black Friday clothing deals start to kick off, we’ve seen a lot of gorgeous footwear coming from the likes of ALDO and we’ve seen jeans, bags and more out at Topshop (which went live, woohoo!).

While a lot of stuff that’s in the Black Friday pile tends to be from last season, there’s some unexpected on-trend gems in there from sock boots through to cosy check coats perfect for taking on those harsh winters. Keep on checking back in with us as our selection’s all being curated by our beady-eyed fashion team, meaning we’ll be able to track down the coolest styles for you – for way, way less.

Where to get the best Black Friday clothing deals

When it comes to Black Friday, you’re pretty spoilt for choice with fashion retailers offering hefty discounts. Whether you’re after jewellery, clothing or accessories, some big names slash their costs for the weekend, and we mean the likes of The Outnet, Pandora, ASOS, Amazon, M&S, Topshop (check out our guide to the best Topshop Black Friday deals) and Next to name just a few.

To give you a bit of an idea, last year, ASOS had a 20% off discount code off absolutely EVERYTHING, even brands like Nike and Adidas, so it was a great way to stock up. Other brands like Links of London, Kurt Geiger and Mango also offered 20% discounts, while others like New Look, Topshop, House of Fraser and French Connection had up to 50% off sales on selection sections.

Typically, The Outnet has even bigger mark downs that usual, meaning you can bag yourself a designer bargain or two. In case you need any swaying, The Outnet stocks major designer brands like Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant, Chloé, Alexander McQueen and Prada to name but a few.

Pandora had discounts off its popular charm bracelets (amazing Christmas present, right there), including one bracelet with £50 off.

Last year, Next didn’t do anything major for Black Friday, as they have their big Boxing Day sale, but that’s not to say they won’t do any discounts this year round.

Amazon, who have just launched their own fashion line, Find (which includes clothing, shoes, bags and jewellery), are likely to offer some serious discounts, being the brand that brought Black Friday over. Amazon also stocks brands like Michael Kors, Mango, Dorothy Perkins and more, so it’s well worth a look.

Is it best to shop Black Friday online or in-store?

To be honest, the deals tend to be the same both online and in-store, but if you’d like to save yourself the aggro of waiting in line for stores to open and battling it out with other customers on the shop floor, then online is the way forward. Plus, some deals will start at midnight, so you’ll actually be able to do some shopping earlier.