When it comes to grabbing a bargain during cyber weekend, Topshop Black Friday is where it’s at. The high street store has come up trumps in the past few years when it comes to affordable coats, dresses and accessories.

Will Topshop do Black Friday?

Last year, Topshop offered 25% off everything on site with generous deals running on specific items and styles each day. While we don’t know yet what the discount will be this year, we do know Topshop will host an event online and in store, and that it will start on Friday 27th November (you can even sign up to be the first to know).

What to expect from the Topshop Black Friday sale

Topshop jeans

It’s no secret that Topshop’s most sold item is its jeans (they apparently sell a pair every few seconds) and it’s easy to see why. From skinny to straight, mum to dad and everything in between, there is a style to suit every body shape, especially as they come in so many sizes and leg length. Here’s my favourite to stock up on.

Shop now: Mid Blue Editor Straight Jeans for £49 from TOPSHOP

Topshop dresses

While the store is known for its gorgeous party dresses, we don’t know if there will be many parties this season thanks to all the social distancing rules, so now’s a good time to invest in a jumper dress like the one below.

Shop now: Oat Funnel Neck Knitted Jumper Midi Dress With Wool for £45.99 from Topshop

Topshop returns

If you buy an item online, it’s free and easy to return it via post, lockers, or in store. Topshop has even introduced a number of contactless returns options for safety and convenience, which include collection from your home or drop off at one of the 24/7 InPost lockers.

Return labels are generated when you select your method of return online, and you have 28 days from day of receipt to return it. That said, Topshop often extends its return policy around Christmas, so you might have even longer.