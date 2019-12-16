I’m calling it: Beyoncé has just won party season, and it’s not even Christmas yet. The singer rocked up to Diddy’s 50th birthday bash in the party dress to end all party dresses and we bow down to you, oh Queen.

The mother-of-three opted for a very festive black velvet strapless gown with a thigh high slit that would put Angelina Jolie to shame.

It also featured frost like crystal embellishments on the waist and neckline, and came with long matching gloves too.

As we all know, more is more when it comes to the holidays, so Bey accessorised with all the diamonds, including a very sparkling tennis bracelet and emerald and diamond cocktail ring with matching chandelier earrings.

The actor recently opened up in ELLE about her famous curves and fluctuating weight, saying, ‘If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them.’