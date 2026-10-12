All of the Best-Dressed Women Used to Wear Raey—These 10 Other Labels Are Just As Great for Your Work Wardrobe

Hands up if your wardrobe took a hit when Matches Fashion closed its doors. Keep that hand up if your workwear has felt all the flatter since the in-house brand Raey closed alongside it. If you're sitting with ten fingers in the air, we have good news: Raey intriguingly has "relaunching 2026" in its Instagram bio—meaning the office-friendly label should be back up and running any week now. Watch this space.
Though Raey is, of course, far from the only label the best-dressed women in any office are reaching for—the brands below deliver equally polished-with-an-edge workwear and are the foundation of every stylish woman's working wardrobe.
With Nothing Underneath remains a shirting favourite among the chicest women we know, with an ever-expanding range of shirts, trousers, blazers and other office-friendly pieces. Róhe's fashion-forward staples add an unexpected spin to everyday wardrobe essentials, whether through a bold colour or an interesting cut. Totême's minimalist tops and blazers are a long-loved fashion fan staple. And you'd be hard-pushed to find a fashion editor whose wardrobe doesn't feature a sizeable chunk of Cos. The high street retailer is famed for merging on-trend design with classic workwear pieces for results that feel a touch more of the moment than timeless.
Plus, when looking at lesser-known brands, Nili Lotan, House of Dagmar (where ex-Raey design director Rachel Proud has ventured to) and LouLou de Saison certainly deserve more than a moment of your attention.
Below, a deeper look at why each brand deserves a place in your workwear wardrobe and our edit of what to buy from each. There's far more fun to be had with office dressing than black trousers and a white shirt, after all.
10 Workwear Brands the Best-Dressed Woman in Your Office Swears By
Jigsaw
Jigsaw probably needs little introduction. A UK high street staple since 1970, the brand has long provided every element of our wardrobes: bags, shoes, dresses, coats, the list goes on. And yet, when it comes to workwear, there's a modern flair that sets the label apart—leather midi skirts and all.
Jigsaw
Nappa Leather Maxi Split Skirt
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Blend Crew Tank
Jigsaw
Nelson Cotton Trench Coat
House of Dagmar
As Rachel Proud settles into her new role at Stockholm-based House of Dagmar, we're expecting her sleek approach to colour and cut to seep through into the brand's Scandi sensibility. Until her first collection, Spring/Summer 27, the label's signature skirts, jackets and shirts sit alongside some more playful focal pieces.
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House of Dagmar
Wool Robe Coat
House of Dagmar
Classic Poplin Shirt
House of Dagmar
Short Curved Jacket
Nili Lotan
The Nili Lotan philosophy is that clothes should be clean, sophisticated and functional, manifesting in everyday pieces that are versatile enough to pair with a good proportion of your wardrobe. This season sees a slightly Western theme: medallion belts, corduroy and rich suede fabrics, included.
Nili Lotan
Mariha Wool Midi Skirt
Nili Lotan
Romain Cotton Corduroy Jacket
Nili Lotan
Cooper Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
Me + Em
Flattering, functional, fashion and fair are the four F's forming the foundation of ME + EM, the high street stalwart focused on making professional-feeling pieces that go far beyond the classic trouser and shirt. Weaving trending colour palettes and prints with timeless designs, each collection feels effortlessly suited to the office.
ME+EM
Layering Shirt
ME+EM
Pleat Maxi Skirt
ME+EM
Ruched Loafer
With Nothing Underneath
London-based label With Nothing Underneath started with shirting and quickly worked its way into the wardrobes of the coolest dressers in the city and beyond. It has since expanded into dresses, trousers, jackets and knits, but it's the shirts that remain the workwear must-haves.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Contrast Exaggerated Cuff and Collar
With Nothing Underneath
Mini Guernsey Jumper: Wool, Bottle Green
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Chocolate
Loulou De Saison
Chloé Harrouche, founder of Loulou De Saison, created the brand with simplistic Parisian styling in mind. Its clean cuts, luxury fabrics and pared-back colour palettes all effortlessly lean into office-friendly style.
Loulou de Saison
Alera Silk Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Loulou de Saison
Tristan Wool-Blend Sweater
Loulou de Saison
Sira Double-Breasted Blazer
Róhe
Róhe has carved out a niche as a minimalist label with flair. Think everyday officewear staples that are slightly more striking in design, whether through a bold colour, an eye-catching print or a voluminous shape that's more interesting than your standard workwear finds. It's those small design tweaks that make it a fixture in many a well-dressed woman's wardrobe.
Róhe
Scarf-Detail Wool and Cashmere Wrap Coat
Róhe
Draped Asymmetric Satin Midi Skirt
Róhe
Snake-Effect Leather Midi Skirt
Tôteme
There are a handful of Totême pieces that have earned their place in the fashion hall of fame: the blazer, the shearling jacket and the knit tank top, all of which appear in tenfold while scrolling through any fashion fan's social media feed. Timeless staples are where the Stockholm-based brand excels, spanning tops, bottoms, dresses and jackets.
Toteme
Slouch Waist Dress Dark Green
Toteme
Nappa Mid-Heel Boots Black
Toteme
Slim Stretch Wool Trousers Black
Cos
You'd be hard-pushed to find a fashion editor whose wardrobe doesn't feature a hefty chunk of Cos. Merging trend with timeless design, the high street label excels at building a workwear wardrobe that's far from boring yet entirely office-appropriate. Spanning dresses, shirting, suiting and accessories, it's something of a one-stop shop for every office-friendly outfit.
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Loafers
COS
Pleated Tailored Maxi Skirt
TWP
TWP, standing for founder and creative director Trish Wescoat Pound, was originally created as an answer to classic American sportswear, but has since gone on to span all elements of our wardrobes—workwear, included. "The wardrobe is luxurious, but not precious, it is a reflection of how women want to dress," is the key quote from the label, highlighting how each piece, although beautiful, will always be functional first.