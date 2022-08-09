Chic, chic, chic!
From their expressive use of bold colour to their willingness to experiment with prints and pattern combinations, there’s no denying that Scandinavian women are amongst some of the coolest dressers in the world. In recent years, Scandi girls have become a style inspiration globally, with many articles popping up about how to emulate their looks.
Of course, the inimitable cool factor of the Scandi style set is only enhanced by the equally impressive brands that are being founded within the region. From established labels like Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen to newer kids on the block including The Garment, there is no shortage of chic brands to choose from. With Copenhagen Fashion Week starting today, we thought there would be no better time to bring you a list of the Scandi brands we can’t get enough of. Keep scrolling and shop below.
Ganni
Perhaps one of the most well-known Scandi brands, Ganni is based in Copenhagen and counts just about every influencer and editor as a fan. Known for its signature design touches, including statement collars, graphic t-shirts, and embellished buttons, often a Ganni piece is easy to spot before even seeing the clothing tag.
Ganni broderie anglaise dress, £295 | Ganni
Ganni is known for its shirred dresses, here the label has paired the signature design technique alongside feminine broderie anglaise.
Ganni Love printed t-shirt, £85 | Ganni
A Ganni printed tee is a closet staple you’ll wear time and time again. We particularly love this modern heart graphic.
Cable-knit mohair-blend cardigan, £295 | Ganni
Finished with embellished buttons (a Ganni design hallmark) this cosy cardigan is sure to become an autumnal outfit favourite.
Baum und Pferdgarten
With a focus on unexpected contrasts, Baum und Pferdgarten is all about creating fun, playful designs. Founded by duo Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave in 1999, the two have helmed the brand for over 20 years, creating coveted looks for the style set and beyond.
Aveda Dress, £199 | Baum und Pferdgarten
Created in recycled fabric, this midi dress will become a go-to for warm weekends or work days.
Margo Shirt, £129 | Baum und Pferdgarten
While vibrant pink is certainly having a moment, we’re loving this pastel bubblegum shade for a more subtle take on the style.
Ashaki Dress, £249 | Baum und Pferdgarten
From the ruffled sleeve to the pastel purple shade, this dress is just begging for a summer beach vacation. It’s the perfect item to pack for your next holiday.
Samsøe Samsøe
Samsøe Samsøe describes itself as “an international fashion brand rooted in Scandinavian simplicity,” and that couldn’t be more accurate. Think interesting silhouettes in block colour shades. It’s minimalist and unfussy, but never lacking in interest.
Holly halterneck midi dress, £150 | Samsøe Samsøe
This dress is a perfect example of Samsøe Samsøe’s pared-back aesthetic. The shape features an interesting open-back silhouette, while the cream shade ensures the item maintains its timeless appeal.
Rebecca flared high-rise jeans, £140 | Samsøe Samsøe
Made from recycled cotton, channel a vintage aesthetic with these wide-leg jeans.
Nomi ribbed cotton-blend top, £110 | Samsøe Samsøe
Perfectly paired alongside the wide-leg jeans above, this button-front t-shirt is a versatile staple.
Stine Goya
Stine Goya began her label in 2006 to create an antidote to the muted colour palette and minimalism that had become synonymous with Scandi style. The result is a joyful range of clothing that celebrates vibrant colours and bold prints, just guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
Benedicte recycled-polyester mini dress, £210 | Stine Goya
Made from 100% recycled polyester, this is the kind of bold, statement garment Stine Goya is known for.
Julia graphic-print linen-blend midi dress, £340 | Stine Goya
This abstract print will add a touch of fun to your summer wardrobe.
Ash checkerboard-pattern knitted cardigan, £230 | Stine Goya
A new iteration of Stine Goya’s famed checkerboard knit. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were both spotted in last season’s version.
ROTATE Birger Christensen
With influencers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir as creative directors, it’s little wonder ROTATE Birger Christensen has become a fashion favourite. The brand is filled with party-ready dresses and event wear that will make you feel like your best self.
Carmina white strapless satin-crepe mini dress, £280 | Rotate Birger Christensen
Party dresses are the name of the game at Rotate Birger Christensen and this one is just perfect for your next special occasion, especially if you’re a bride-to-be.
Yvonne cotton and cashmere-blend midi dress, £ 209 | Rotate Birger Christensen
Made from a cotton-cashmere blend, this one-shoulder dress is the contemporary item your closet has been missing.
Noon open-back midi dress, £297 | Rotate Birgen Christensen
Wedding guest dressing is made easy thanks to this yellow number.
Cecilie Bahnsen
Known for her whimsical designs and floaty, voluminous dresses, Cecilie Bahnsen is a coveted brand beloved by the fashion set. You can spot a Cecilie dress coming from a mile away, thanks to the brand’s signature silhouettes and key fabrics.
Junita cotton poplin midi skirt, £ 740 | Cecilie Bahnsen
Voluminous skirts are a favoured silhouette in Cecilie Bahnsen’s collections and this pink option with its tie waist detail feels extra special.
Heather cotton-blend midi dress, £ 830 | Cecilie Bahnsen
Featuring a smocked-bodice, a-line skirt and bright red shade, this midi dress is a serious show-stopper.
Jerry cloqué top, £ 790 | Cecilie Bahnsen
The cloud-like detailing on this top is a prime example of Cecilie Bahnsen’s whimsical silhouettes.