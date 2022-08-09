Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From their expressive use of bold colour to their willingness to experiment with prints and pattern combinations, there’s no denying that Scandinavian women are amongst some of the coolest dressers in the world. In recent years, Scandi girls have become a style inspiration globally, with many articles popping up about how to emulate their looks.

Of course, the inimitable cool factor of the Scandi style set is only enhanced by the equally impressive brands that are being founded within the region. From established labels like Ganni and Cecilie Bahnsen to newer kids on the block including The Garment, there is no shortage of chic brands to choose from. With Copenhagen Fashion Week starting today, we thought there would be no better time to bring you a list of the Scandi brands we can’t get enough of. Keep scrolling and shop below.

Ganni

Perhaps one of the most well-known Scandi brands, Ganni is based in Copenhagen and counts just about every influencer and editor as a fan. Known for its signature design touches, including statement collars, graphic t-shirts, and embellished buttons, often a Ganni piece is easy to spot before even seeing the clothing tag.

Baum und Pferdgarten

With a focus on unexpected contrasts, Baum und Pferdgarten is all about creating fun, playful designs. Founded by duo Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave in 1999, the two have helmed the brand for over 20 years, creating coveted looks for the style set and beyond.

Samsøe Samsøe

Samsøe Samsøe describes itself as “an international fashion brand rooted in Scandinavian simplicity,” and that couldn’t be more accurate. Think interesting silhouettes in block colour shades. It’s minimalist and unfussy, but never lacking in interest.

Stine Goya

Stine Goya began her label in 2006 to create an antidote to the muted colour palette and minimalism that had become synonymous with Scandi style. The result is a joyful range of clothing that celebrates vibrant colours and bold prints, just guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

ROTATE Birger Christensen

With influencers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimarsdottir as creative directors, it’s little wonder ROTATE Birger Christensen has become a fashion favourite. The brand is filled with party-ready dresses and event wear that will make you feel like your best self.

Cecilie Bahnsen

Known for her whimsical designs and floaty, voluminous dresses, Cecilie Bahnsen is a coveted brand beloved by the fashion set. You can spot a Cecilie dress coming from a mile away, thanks to the brand’s signature silhouettes and key fabrics.