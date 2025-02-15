Andrea's It List: 6 spring trends I'm embracing without overhauling my entire wardrobe
Investment pieces for the new season
There may be a few more months of cold weather dressing ahead, but I've definitely detected a bit more sunshine over the past week - and the days are getting noticeably longer. With Spring around the corner, I'm currently thinking about what trends I'm going to lean into this year. The S/S 25 shows heralded a return to uplifting feminine dressing: voluminous skirts, flirty florals, bows and ruffles galore.
Demure workwear, khaki/beige and sporty styles also took centre stage. Of course, none of this requires a full wardrobe upgrade. Just one or two clever investments and a bit of re-invention of the basics you probably already own. Here are a few ways I'll be buying into the key trends.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Sportscore was everywhere again this season. I'm currently looking to invest in a classic, sporty, but versatile jacket I can live in on weekends. This beige-cropped twill one by Lacoste is high up on my list. As is this classic Varsity by Sporty and Rich.
I've always been partial to a bit of fringing which instantly elevates an outfit. I'll be dusting off my classic fringed cowboy boots by Isabel Marant - the ultimate statement - which pair perfectly with basics like my cropped blue jeans and a ribbed vest.
Boots a bit much? How about trying a little fringed jacket like this gorgeous chocolate brown one from Whistles.
Demure, ladylike, and so flattering on the waist, you can't beat a floaty taffeta maxi skirt like this one from Max Mara. I pair my one with a simple white T-shirt, blazer and ballet flats.
My favourite shoes combine style with comfort, like these super chic Malone Souliers flats, which I've had for years and resurface for a range of summer season events each year. They're also available with a block heel in a range of colours. I love the beige which goes with everything.
You're going to see a lot of asymmetrical skirts, necklines and scarves this season. Zara has a range of reasonably priced pieces in stock right now that tick off two trends at once, such as this expensive-looking cream one with the fringed hem.
You either love it or hate it, but I have to admit I love baby pink for Spring, which was another runway staple for this season. There's plenty to choose from on the high street, including this super soft cashmere cardigan by ME+EM or this boxy pink suit by Sezanne. But my personal favourite is the latest Gucci Jackie in a baby pink.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
In the run up to Valentine's Day you may have been considering what to buy that special person in your life. But over here at Marie Claire, our focus has been on rounding up an editor–approved guideto the very best buys to gift ourselves. Whether it's underwear, skincare or jewelry, if you're looking to show yourself a little self-love this month, we've got you covered.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
