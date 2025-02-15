Andrea's It List: 6 spring trends I'm embracing without overhauling my entire wardrobe

There may be a few more months of cold weather dressing ahead, but I've definitely detected a bit more sunshine over the past week - and the days are getting noticeably longer. With Spring around the corner, I'm currently thinking about what trends I'm going to lean into this year. The S/S 25 shows heralded a return to uplifting feminine dressing: voluminous skirts, flirty florals, bows and ruffles galore.

Demure workwear, khaki/beige and sporty styles also took centre stage. Of course, none of this requires a full wardrobe upgrade. Just one or two clever investments and a bit of re-invention of the basics you probably already own. Here are a few ways I'll be buying into the key trends.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: The Diamond Store)

In the run up to Valentine's Day you may have been considering what to buy that special person in your life. But over here at Marie Claire, our focus has been on rounding up an editor–approved guide to the very best buys to gift ourselves. Whether it's underwear, skincare or jewelry , if you're looking to show yourself a little self-love this month, we've got you covered.