Andrea's It List: 7 key travel essentials for fashion month
The most useful investment pieces
Fashion month is a marathon, not a sprint. It's inspiring and glamorous but like any intensely busy work period that involves a lot of travel, it's also exhausting. The aim for me is to make it through to the end looking relatively pulled-together without succumbing to the usual fashion month bug that sweeps through.
Having spent a lot of time travelling for work over the years, I've managed to acquire the perfect fashion week capsule wardrobe (more of which next week). I've also discovered a small arsenal of tried and tested accessories, beauty essentials and supplements that help me get to the finishing line in the best possible shape. Here are a few of my favourites.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Whether the sun makes an appearance or not this fashion month, you'll usually find me in my classic embellished Chanel shades. I opt for a simple black frame and square shape, which is versatile enough to work with all my outfits and gives me optimum coverage when the inevitable shadows appear in under my eyes at the end of the month.
When it comes to valuables, I like to travel light. The next few weeks will involve multiple handbag changes and many different hotels in different cities. This stylish, slim lightweight wallet is perfect for my day-to-day essentials..
During hectic days when I'm rushing between shows, meetings and dinners, I need a compact day-to-night bag that is big enough to hold my make-up essentials, plus a bottle of water and my show tickets. This chic studded bag by Khaite is a real statement piece.
When I'm travelling for work, I relish those brief moments of quiet to get into a podcast while waiting around for the Eurostar or sitting on the plane - but only if I've got my noise-cancelling headphones with me. These classic blue tooth Beats Studio 3 are my favourite as they totally block out all sound and look good, too.
My skin always needs extra moisture at this time of year, particularly when I'm travelling. One beauty product always in my bag is this rich all-purpose hand nail and body cream. It also doubles up as my fragrance when I'm on the go as it's scented with fragrant notes of J'adore - the perfect pick me up between shows.
During fashion month, when I'm out of my usual routine and short on rest, these three tried and tested supplements help me stay healthy. The electrolyte sachets energise me when I'm dehydrated by air-conditioned venues, the multivitamin keeps me topped up with nutrients, and Unplug is the best supplement I've found to keep magnesium levels optimised for sleep.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Good news. The Marie Claire Spring Summer 2025 accessories report has landed. From whimsical add-ons to power-dressing staples and sun-ready specs, we've got them all in our comprehensive guide online now. Whether you're looking for the latest cross-body investment bag, the ultimate runway-inspired boxing trainers or maximalist statement jewellery - like this beautiful 18-carat pearl ring - we've got you covered. So check out the full guide.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
-
H&M just dropped a holiday-themed collection with The White Lotus costume designer Alex Bovaird
Here she talks season three’s fashion moments and life after Jennifer Coolidge
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
Rihanna’s been wearing this trending boot style on repeat so you know it’s got to be good
We love an outfit repeater
By Jazzria Harris
-
Anna Jewsbury's style alchemy: how the British designer turned her lifestyle brand into a global success
The rise of Completed Works
By Victoria Moss
-
Andrea's It List: 6 spring trends I'm embracing without overhauling my entire wardrobe
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson rounds up her favourite investment pieces for the new season
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 pay day picks to elevate your style for the year ahead
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 warm essentials you'll live in this winter
Marie Claire's Editor-In-Chief, Andrea Thompson, rounds up her winter essentials
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 8 of my favourite basics I’m taking into 2025
Essential investment pieces from Editor-In-Chief Andrea Thompson
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 essentials that help me stay active through winter
Fitness and wellness must-haves
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 10 holy-grail items I'm using to recharge over the break
Self-care essentials
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 timeless party dresses for every event this season
Party season is in full swing
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It List: 6 thoughtful gifts I’m wrapping up for my favourite people
My personal gift list
By Andrea Thompson