Andrea's It List: 7 key travel essentials for fashion month

Fashion month is a marathon, not a sprint. It's inspiring and glamorous but like any intensely busy work period that involves a lot of travel, it's also exhausting. The aim for me is to make it through to the end looking relatively pulled-together without succumbing to the usual fashion month bug that sweeps through.

Having spent a lot of time travelling for work over the years, I've managed to acquire the perfect fashion week capsule wardrobe (more of which next week). I've also discovered a small arsenal of tried and tested accessories, beauty essentials and supplements that help me get to the finishing line in the best possible shape. Here are a few of my favourites.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Chanel Square Sunglasses
Chanel Square Sunglasses

Whether the sun makes an appearance or not this fashion month, you'll usually find me in my classic embellished Chanel shades. I opt for a simple black frame and square shape, which is versatile enough to work with all my outfits and gives me optimum coverage when the inevitable shadows appear in under my eyes at the end of the month.

Saint Laurent Leather Card Holder
Saint Laurent Leather Card Holder

When it comes to valuables, I like to travel light. The next few weeks will involve multiple handbag changes and many different hotels in different cities. This stylish, slim lightweight wallet is perfect for my day-to-day essentials..

Khaite Small Studded Leather Bag
Khaite Small Studded Leather Bag

During hectic days when I'm rushing between shows, meetings and dinners, I need a compact day-to-night bag that is big enough to hold my make-up essentials, plus a bottle of water and my show tickets. This chic studded bag by Khaite is a real statement piece.

Beats 3 Headphones
Beats Studio 3 Headphones

When I'm travelling for work, I relish those brief moments of quiet to get into a podcast while waiting around for the Eurostar or sitting on the plane - but only if I've got my noise-cancelling headphones with me. These classic blue tooth Beats Studio 3 are my favourite as they totally block out all sound and look good, too.

Christian Dior Hand and Nail Creme
Christian Dior Hand Nail and Body Creme

My skin always needs extra moisture at this time of year, particularly when I'm travelling. One beauty product always in my bag is this rich all-purpose hand nail and body cream. It also doubles up as my fragrance when I'm on the go as it's scented with fragrant notes of J'adore - the perfect pick me up between shows.

GUERLAIN Terracotta The Bronzing Powder
GUERLAIN Terracotta The Bronzing Powder

This month, I'll be mostly touching up my makeup on the go. I've been wearing this Guerlain bronzer for years. When I'm looking tired, a sweep of this instantly gives my cheeks a healthy glow and my face a lift.

Supplements
Supplements

During fashion month, when I'm out of my usual routine and short on rest, these three tried and tested supplements help me stay healthy. The electrolyte sachets energise me when I'm dehydrated by air-conditioned venues, the multivitamin keeps me topped up with nutrients, and Unplug is the best supplement I've found to keep magnesium levels optimised for sleep.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Missoma Ring

(Image credit: Missoma)

Good news. The Marie Claire Spring Summer 2025 accessories report has landed. From whimsical add-ons to power-dressing staples and sun-ready specs, we've got them all in our comprehensive guide online now. Whether you're looking for the latest cross-body investment bag, the ultimate runway-inspired boxing trainers or maximalist statement jewellery - like this beautiful 18-carat pearl ring - we've got you covered. So check out the full guide.

