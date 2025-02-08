Andrea's It List: 6 pay day picks to elevate your style for the year ahead

Now we're into a new month, there are endless new possibilities to embrace - and fresh styling opportunities to look forward to. I'm currently relishing the last few weeks in London to make a few key investment buys before the craziness of fashion month begins in earnest, kicking off 4 weeks of travel for the shows. This week, I'm rounding up my pay day picks - a few items I've had my eyes on to invest in for the year ahead.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Strathberry drawstring bag
Strathberry Charlotte Drawstring

This unique oxblood drawstring bag is currently on my wish list. I'll pair it with jeans and a chunky knit at weekends and style it up for the office with a leather skirt and white shirt. Available in a range of colours, including black and cream, and also comes with a shoulder strap.

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Spray

Acqua Di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Spray

I'll be stocking up this month on my favourite Acqua di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Spray. This warm citrus scent with undertones of rosemary and sandalwood reminds me of holidays and is my feel-good fragrance to get through the darker months till spring.

JIMMY CHOO Bing 25 Crystal-Embellished Patent-Leather Flats
JIMMY CHOO Bing 25 Crystal-Embellished Patent-Leather Flats

I can't resist pointy flats like these ones, which combine glamour with comfort for those evening events I know are coming and I'll be on my feet all night long. These embellished patent leather flats are just what I need for Spring, but I know I'll wear them year in and year out.

All Saints Freddie reversible recycled-polyester faux-fur coat
All Saints Freddie Reversible Recycled-polyester Faux-fur Coat

There are so many shearlings and fake fur coats on sale right now, but if you're looking for a reliably well-cut versatile style, this full-length oversized one by All Saints is a safe bet. It's also totally reversible. After a shorter style? This beautifully Isabel Marant Etoile version with leather details is a little more expensive but a real statement piece and worth every penny.

9K Gold Diamond Initial 'A' Necklace 0.05ct
9K Gold Diamond Initial 'A' Necklace 0.05ct

I just discovered the Diamond Store, which features very reasonably priced ethical lab-grown diamonds and surprisingly reasonable price points. I’ll be treating myself to this delicate initial necklace and matching ring, which I know will work with all my existing jewellery pieces.

Recovery Complex Serum
Estee Lauder Recovery Complex Serum

As we get into fashion month, this Estee Lauder advanced repair serum will be one of those life-saving products I rely on to nourish and plump my skin overnight, leaving me looking refreshed - even if I'm not feeling it.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Balley Suede Bomber Jacker

(Image credit: Net-A-Porter)

If you're inspired to invest in some key wardrobe basics to make office dressing easier and your weekends a little more chic, why not check out the pay day picks of the rest of the MC team? This month, they have rounded up their must-have pieces from key high-street options to top luxury pieces in one handy guide, including this stylish bomber from Bally.

Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite

