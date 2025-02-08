Andrea's It List: 6 pay day picks to elevate your style for the year ahead

Now we're into a new month, there are endless new possibilities to embrace - and fresh styling opportunities to look forward to. I'm currently relishing the last few weeks in London to make a few key investment buys before the craziness of fashion month begins in earnest, kicking off 4 weeks of travel for the shows. This week, I'm rounding up my pay day picks - a few items I've had my eyes on to invest in for the year ahead.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Net-A-Porter)

If you're inspired to invest in some key wardrobe basics to make office dressing easier and your weekends a little more chic, why not check out the pay day picks of the rest of the MC team? This month, they have rounded up their must-have pieces from key high-street options to top luxury pieces in one handy guide , including this stylish bomber from Bally .