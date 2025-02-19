Like everyone else, I'm obsessed with these Adidas cow print trainers

Get them before they're gone, and where to find alternatives

Adidas ASOS cow print trainers
(Image credit: Adidas)
Remember a mere few weeks ago when I said cow print is everywhere right now? Well, the obsession has continued, with Adidas releasing versions of their iconic Samba and SL 72 trainers, both complete with an animal twist.

The shoes feature a brown-and-white cow pattern with powder-pink details, making them ultra-feminine yet bang on trend. I'd style with a floral dress when spring (finally) arrives, or with relaxed tailoring for a cool yet polished look.

Available exclusively at ASOS, both styles landed online today at midday. The Sambas (which sell for £100) have unsurprisingly already sold out. The SL 72s, priced at £90, are still available in a few sizes — so you need to act fast if you want a pair.

Adidas cow print Samba

(Image credit: ASOS)

If you've already missed out, not to worry. I've scoured the internet for the best similar styles.

Shop cow print trainers

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers in Cow Print- Exclusive to Asos
Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers in Cow Print

Adidas cow print trainers
Adidas Taekwondo Mei Shoes

Animal Print Trainers
Zara Animal Print Trainers

Animal Print Leather Sneakers
Parfois Animal Print Leather Sneakers

Nike cow print trainers
Nike Field Gen Spwld52

Stradivarius Leather Trainer in Cow Print
Stradivarius Leather Trainer in Cow Print

Cow Print Fur 13 57 Cupsole Sneaker
Bimba Y Lola Cow Print Fur 13 57 Cupsole Sneaker

Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

