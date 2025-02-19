Like everyone else, I'm obsessed with these Adidas cow print trainers

Remember a mere few weeks ago when I said cow print is everywhere right now? Well, the obsession has continued, with Adidas releasing versions of their iconic Samba and SL 72 trainers, both complete with an animal twist.

The shoes feature a brown-and-white cow pattern with powder-pink details, making them ultra-feminine yet bang on trend. I'd style with a floral dress when spring (finally) arrives, or with relaxed tailoring for a cool yet polished look.

Available exclusively at ASOS, both styles landed online today at midday. The Sambas (which sell for £100) have unsurprisingly already sold out. The SL 72s, priced at £90, are still available in a few sizes — so you need to act fast if you want a pair.

(Image credit: ASOS)

If you've already missed out, not to worry. I've scoured the internet for the best similar styles.

