Philophiles, this one is for you! After stepping away from the fashion world in 2018, Phoebe Philo has today announced that she is set to make her official return. The designer took to Instagram today to reveal the launch plan for her new eponymous label.

The inaugural collection for Philo's brand will be debuted in September 2023, at which point it will subsequently be available to shop on the brand's website. Philo added that the brand would open registrations in July of 2023, so if you're a fan of Phoebe's work, it's best to set a calendar reminder now.

Phoebe Philo is best known for having been the creative director of Céline for a decade between 2008 and 2018. In her time with the brand, Philo amassed a hoard of dedicated followers and was beloved for her minimalist, contemporary designs. Philo's fans were endearingly labelled Philophiles and no doubt, each and everyone has missed the designer's creations since she exited the fashion scene a few years back.

Philo's new venture is set to be partially backed by fashion conglomerate LVMH, though we expect the design to retain her same inimitable aesthetic.

Unsurprisingly, today's news has been met with much elation from the wider fashion industry, as everyone from Eva Chen to Pernille Teisbaek has commented on the brand's announcement with excitement. "We are ready," Chen wrote alongside several raised hands emojis.

The countdown is officially on, September can't come soon enough. In the meantime, keep scrolling for a few iconic Phoebe Philo designs from previous Céline collections.

Iconic Phoebe Philo designs through the years: