Andrea's It-List: 6 practical (and stylish) fitness staples that everyone should own

As someone who starts each day with a run or work out, I can confidently say I know a few things about sportswear. Over the years, I’ve tried and tested too many brands to mention and although I believe there are no hard and fast rules about what suits everyone, there are a few standout high-performance pieces I swear by to keep me motivated to get out of bed each morning for a workout, whatever the weather. A great piece of sports kit should be light, breathable, incorporate the latest tech and hopefully be so comfortable you forget all about it by the time you’re working up a sweat.

Running has been my go-to exercise since school when I ran competitively, but these days, I pepper my week with some HIIT workouts and strength training too. My love of exercise works on a daily basis to balance my stress levels and keeps my mental health in check during challenging times. Being motivated to lace up my trainers for a run or take out my mat for a home workout when I’m busy or tired is what sets me up for a productive and positive day, and having great pieces of kit I look forward to wearing is vital. Here are a few of my top picks.

Cloudmonster Rubber Sneakers £160 at Net-A-Porter These On Cloud trainers are the dopamine hit I need to get out for a run before work. The ultra cushioned sole with its impressive shock absorber technology make me feel like I’m literally running on air. Mallea Cross Back Vest £39 at Bamboo Clothing I’ve been a die hard fan of Bamboo clothing for years and this super smooth crossover vest is the softest item I own. The hidden support is great for medium impact workouts but it's stylish enough to wear all day. Power 6" Cycling Shorts £60 at Sweaty Betty If you’re working out regularly, it's likely you’ve got a pair of Sweaty Betty cycling shorts. I’ve tried so many brands over the years but these are the most hard working I’ve found. They’ve got extra support around the waist, never roll down or ride up and crucially have a discreet slimline pocket for my keys. Printed Recycled-Shell Baseball Cap £45 at Net-A-Porter I’m one of those runners who never goes out without my cap. I love this one made with recycled shells by Adidas Stella McCartney. I’m just as likely to pair it with a cute midi dress or jeans for weekend brunches. Power Pro Running Bra £65 at Sweaty Betty This classic racer back is my go to sports bra for HIIT workouts and running. It’s light and breathable, has cute slim adjustable straps, and excellent support. I love the vivid pink colour too. Flow Yoga Mat £45 at Sweaty Betty On the days I’m not running, I’ll kick off the day with some stretching or a strength training workout at home. This perfectly cushioned mat is firm but soft enough to protect my back from my wooden floors, never slips around mid-workout, and is built to last.

This week we’ve been talking BBE (Big Bag Energy) over at Marie Claire. That’s embracing all things oversized when it comes to arm candy. This season, elevated styles from Celine, The Row, Toteme, and Khaite offer the perfect combination of practicality and style. But top on my wish list right now is this iconic geometric puzzle design tote from Loewe favoured by Jennifer Lawrence, which cleverly folds flat with an origami inspired design. This is a classic investment buy I know I’ll be wearing season after season for years to come.

Loewe Puzzle Fold Convertible Tote Bag £1,450 at Net-A-Porter