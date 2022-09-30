Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prepare to see a lot of Chanel.

For fashion devotees, the first Monday in May is always a significant date in the calendar as it marks the occasion of the Metropolitan Museums’s annual Costume Institute Gala. (Or the Met Gala, as it’s more commonly referred to.)

The event is considered the super bowl of fashion or the fashion Oscars, if you will. Each year, the guest list reads like the who’s who of Hollywood’s A-list, with celebrities partnered alongside the world’s top fashion designers.

Of course, many will know that the Met Gala always has a specific theme, which is a reflection in the exhibition shown within the museum. From 2019’s theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, to 2016’s theme Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, attendees of the gala also often dress to adhere to the chosen subject of the exhibition.

And next year, it seems we best prepare ourselves to see a lot of Chanel, as the exhibition’s theme has just been announced as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, was best known for being the creative director of Chanel. The designer helmed the brand from 1983 until his passing. It is undeniably his time at Chanel that made Lagerfeld a household name, however, what many don’t realise is that he was also the creative director of Fendi between 1965-2019, and worked at Chloé in the 1970s.

According to Vogue, the exhibit is not set to be a standard retrospective of Lagerfeld’s designs. It will focus strongly on how the designer used sketches as a part of his design process and depict the way his sketches were brought to life. For the exhibit, 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs will be presented alongside their original sketches.

This Met Gala will be a true celebration of Lagerfeld’s legacy, we can’t wait to see the way attendees honour his work.