This detail from You season 5 photos hints at Joe Goldberg's fate in the finale
Penn Badgley is filming in New York - and we have a *lot* of questions
Filming for You season 5 is well underway, and it won't be long until Joe Goldberg is back on our screens for the final instalment of the psychological thriller. Over the last six years, viewers have watched as Joe stalked and murdered his way through New York, Los Angeles and London, enjoyed impossibly lavish lifestyles off the back of his victims, and nailed the art of extreme power-walking with his time-defying walks across the British capital.
The last time we saw him, Joe had given up on trying to repress his demons and moved back to the US with his wealthy new girlfriend, Kate Lockwood. Now propped up by an abundance of money and power, You season 4 ended with the pair fielding questions about Joe's murky past and settling into their new lives in NYC. But knowing that the next season will be the last, fans have been quick to theorise what fate has in store for him.
While executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo have not yet shared details about the plot for You season 5, new photos have emerged of Penn Badgley reprising his role for the finale alongside new cast member, Madeline Brewer. The two were seen filming in New York this week, and judging by the photos shared on a You fan account it looks like their characters could be rather close.
NEW‼️ Penn Badgley & Madeline Brewer on set of #YouNetflix season 5 in NYC!🗽 pic.twitter.com/hehjY5FbtoJuly 16, 2024
According to Digital Spy, Bronte crosses paths with Joe when she takes a job at his old bookstore and helps to breathe new life into the shop. The report says that 'the two will bond over their love of literature, with Bronte awakening Joe's nostalgia for his former self' and that her 'impact also has Joe asking questions about his life to date.'
Notably in the photos, Bronte and Joe are seen locking eyes and enjoying a stroll together in the park. So does this indicate that Bronte will be Joe's final obsession before he is finally caught? Or, more interestingly, could she somehow be integral to his eventual downfall?
Many fans have predicted that Joe's world is destined to unravel given that there are a number of characters who could take him down - with a 'loose end' character from every season. Whether it's Doctor Nicky (season 1), Ellie Alves (season 2), Marienne (season 3) or Nadia (season 4), Penn himself addressed the theory that someone from his past would reappear to take him down. During the Tudum: Global Fan Event last year, he said: "We all know there are many loose ends from Joe's past. The question is, who are you?"
With You season 5 scheduled for release in 2024, it looks like we'll be finding out very soon...
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
