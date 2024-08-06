Why House of the Dragon is only getting two more seasons
Sob.
This article contains spoilers for House of Dragon
House of the Dragon came to a dramatic cliffhanger in the season 2 finale, and despite a mixed reaction from viewers one thing is undeniable - huge storylines (slowly) unfolded, unexpected alliances presented themselves and now the various players are set up for a rather testy reunion. While the last episode was void of bloody conflicts, surprise deaths or shocking defeats, it did allow the key characters to position themselves for an epic fight for the throne. We saw Daemon pledge his loyalty to Rhaenyra after a particularly unsettling glimpse into the future, while King Aegon fled with Larys to plot Aemond's takedown from afar and Alicent betrayed her eldest son to ensure her and Helaena's safety.
While House of the Dragon season 3 is expected to launch straight into the action when it returns (soon, please?), co-creator and show runner Ryan Condal confirmed that part three will go into production in 'earlyish 2025', but it will only be followed by one more instalment. Despite Game of Thrones spanning eight years and eight seasons, House of the Dragon will, sadly, only get half as much time to tell its tale.
Discussing why the season 2 finale did not culminate in bloodshed, Condal said: "We were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, I would say maybe the second-most-anticipated — action event of Fire & Blood, trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves. Obviously, as anybody that’s seen the finale, we’re building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of House of the Dragon.
"Based on what we know now, it should be the biggest thing to date that we’ve pulled off. And we just wanted to have the time, the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans and in the way it’s deserved."
Although it has now been confirmed that House of the Dragon will only have four seasons, it's still unclear how many episodes are yet to air. Condal added: "I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it... I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on."
Well, the wait starts now.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor
