There's an exciting update on 'Wednesday' season 2

Wednesday was a runaway hit when Netflix released season 1 circa 2022, and now we're one step closer to more episodes. Woop!

Filming has officially wrapped on season 2, which has really brightened our dreary December day. But although this is really exciting news, as Forbes notes, the filming is only part of the equation, and we'll still need to exercise patience.

With season 1, the timeline was: filming wrapped on 30 March, 2022, and the show came out on 23 November, 2022, accounting for post-production needs. It's likely that we can expect a similar timeline with season 2, so don't hold your breath until roughly late summer of next year.

As for what we know about season 2 so far, of course the first season's key players will be back: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams (and as a producer!), Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, plus Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu and many more.

You can also expect star-studded appearances from Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, and SO many more!

Speaking of all the guest stars, the show's creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix' Tudum: "Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore. When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

And the plot, you might ask? "This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," Gough and Millar explained.

They added: "We look forward to exploring more Addams Family lore, and are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters." We look forward to it, too!