Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe claims Harry had a secret girlfriend

Netflix series Too Hot To Handle is exactly the kind of telly we needed during the lockdown, and if you haven’t seen it yet you need to start immediately.

It sees ten very good looking singles from across the globe heading to a Mexican villa with the hopes of finding a fling. However, twelve hours in, the contestants find out that they’re forbidden from getting intimate for the duration of the show – and if they break the rules, money from the $100,000 prize jackpot is deducted.

While some couples managed to keep their hands off each other, many, well, didn’t.

One rebellious duo was Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago.

So which couples are still together?

Well if you follow Harry and Francesca on Instagram, you’ll have seen that they appear to have kept things going outside of the show.

However, their co-contestant Chloe Veitch revealed that Harry actually had a secret girlfriend.

Talking on Australian radio show Fox FM’s Fifi, Fev & Byron, Chloe said: ‘Harry was with someone else, he had another girlfriend in the space that him and Francesca split up.’

The shocked presenters told Chloe: ‘Well he didn’t tell us that… he left that bit out.’

She responded by saying: ‘Really? Well it was on Instagram…’

However, it’s not entirely clear who this alleged girlfriend is.

When the hosts asked Chloe if she was jealous of their relationship, as she had initially shown an interest in Harry, she replied: ‘Harry and Francesca have been through a lot together, on the show the ups and downs. I think they’re stronger than ever now, and I’m definitely not jealous of the relationship because of how many ups and downs they’ve had.’

She continued: ‘Me and Harry are just good friends, I think if I had pursued Harry – if Francesca wasn’t in the villa – I don’t know if it would have been anything more than just besties.’

So there you go.