The White Lotus cast has confirmed the rumours about their WhatsApp chat

The White Lotus season three is officially here, with the highly-anticipated third instalment of the HBO show released today.

And from credible fan theories to the surprisingly A-list cast (Michelle Monaghan, Natasha Rothwell, and Lalisa Manobal to name a few), the Mike White series is all anyone can talk about.

The show’s “supersized” third season is set in Koh Samui, Thailand, seeing a new line-up of dysfunctional guests arrive at the notorious White Lotus hotel. And as the cast and crew opened up about their 2024 filming experience, they revealed that shooting for so long on location made them form deep and lasting friendships.

A post shared by Aimee Lou Wood (@aimeelouwood) A photo posted by on

"We were filming in Thailand for seven months, and it was amazing and hard," recalled Aimee Lou Wood in an interview with Marie Claire UK. "There was a lot of homesickness and there was a lot of loss of self because you don’t have your anchor points. But the connections I made were so deep and so special.

"I mean, we were all staying in the hotels we were filming at," she continued, adding that there was "no separation between set and home."

"We were all a very dysfunctional, lovely family, and we were so close because we had to be," she added. "We had to kind of create home within each other."

A post shared by Aimee Lou Wood (@aimeelouwood) A photo posted by on

The 30-year-old actress also went on to confirm the rumours about the White Lotus WhatsApp chat, revealing that the cast and crew are still in regular contact.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There is a White Lotus WhatsApp group, and all of us still chat," she explained. "Leslie [Bibb] and I still speak every day, because it was really hard leaving each other at the end, when we had become so close. But also it was weird for me because I’m so far away. Everyone else went back to LA or New York, so people have hung out since, and I was like ‘bye everyone - I’m going back to England now!’"

This undoubtedly made the White Lotus season three premiere this month all the more special, with the cast and crew reuniting for the evening in Los Angeles.

The White Lotus season three launches on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 17th February.