The Traitors US is coming back for a second season - and the line-up is incredible

The second season of The Traitors is coming to the US in January and will be hosted by Alan Cummings again. If you binge-watched the UK version of The Traitors you'll likely already know about the US counterpart, which was available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January this year. Fans will be glad to hear that season two is on its way, with the show confirmed for January 2024, streaming on Peacock in the US.

Filmed in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, the show takes the same format as the UK version. With the full line-up now released, it's clear it's going to be a star-studded season, with some huge names from the reality TV world coming together for the show. Some highlights of the confirmed celebrities include Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Peppermint and our very own Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, winner of Love Island in 2022. This time there will be no newbies and 21 celebrities, unlike in the first season.

Ekin-Su recently shared a post promoting the new season, along with the release date of 12 January. She captioned the Insta post: 'Let the games begin…💀🪦 January the 12th on @peacock #traitorsus #season2.'

The Traitors originated in the Netherlands but has since achieved worldwide fame, with the UK spin-off in particular receiving much praise from viewers and critics alike; a reported 5 million tuned in to watch the show's first episode. A second season for The Traitors UK is also set for release very soon, and is due to premiere on the BBC on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

The premise for the second season of The Traitors US is largely the same with a team of 'faithfuls' battling it out for the life-changing prize money. However, planted in the team are several traitors, who have to use devious tactics to fool the others that they are on the same side. This is everything we know about the second season of The Traitors, including when it will air and who will be in the line-up of celebs competing for the $250,000 prize money. We answer all your burning questions on The Traitors US, season two.

When does The Traitors US season 2 premiere?

The Traitors US' second season is coming to screens on 12th January 2024, with the first three episodes dropping in one go. After that, the remaining additional episodes will roll out weekly. The reunion episode will air on 8 March 2024, bringing the players back together for one final time to face the music on who were the traitors in the group.

Is there a trailer for season two of The Traitors US?

Yes, a full trailer has been released for the second season of The Traitors US - you can watch it below. The footage shows the line-up expressing their hopes for and reservations about appearing in the series.

How many episodes are there in The Traitors US season two?

There will be 11 episodes of The Traitors' second season, which will include a cast reunion where the contestants will debrief about the show and discuss their time of the castle, now that everything is out in the open.

What's the full line-up for The Traitors US season two?

The full line-up for The Traitors is a who's who of US reality TV stars, with a few surprises (such as Former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow!)

The list of 21 contestants is as follows:

John Bercow, Former Speaker of the House of Commons

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, Love Island USA 5

Trishelle Cannatella, The Real World: Las Vegas

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Dancing with the Stars

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Love Island UK 8

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, The Real World: Key West

Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor: Pearl Islands

Dan Gheesling, Big Brother 10

Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shahs of Sunset

Marcus Jordan, fashion entrepreneur

Tamra Judge, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Kevin Kreider, Bling Empire

Phaedra Parks, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Peppermint, RuPaul's Drag Race 9

Janelle Pierzina, Big Brother 6

Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

Parvati Shallow, Survivor: Cook Islands

Chris "CT" Tamburello, The Real World: Paris

Peter Weber, The Bachelorette 15

Shereé Whitfield, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Deontay Wilder, professional boxer

What will the winner of The Traitors US get?

The winner (or in some cases, winners) will take home however much prize money has been accumulated throughout the challenges - though there is a cap to the pot at $250,000.