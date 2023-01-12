The US version of Traitors will air on the BBC and fans are excited

If you binge-watched the UK version of the Traitors (opens in new tab) and you're not sure what to do with yourself while waiting for the next season of You (opens in new tab), then worry not, as the US version will hit BBC iPlayer from tomorrow.

Yep, you read that right. The reality show, which originated in the Netherlands, has been a huge success all over the world - particularly in the UK, with over 5 million people watching the first episode.

Now the US version, hosted by the icon that is Alan Cumming, will be shown on BBC iPlayer - and fans of the show are excited.

Taking to Twitter after BBC iPlayer announced the news, fans showed their excitement by saying it was 'amazing' and 'exciting'.

However, some fans said the same thing about the UK version...

The Traitors US is coming to BBC iPlayer - tomorrow, Friday 13 January! And you'll be able to watch on BBC Three and BBC One very soon too...

The UK version of the show, which aired late last year, was hosted by Claudia Winkelman and saw twenty-two strangers complete several missions to be in the running to win £120k.

However, planted in the team are several traitors, who have to fool the 'faithfuls' that they are on the same side.

Announcing the US version on Twitter, the BBC said: "O come all ye Faithfuls... this is NOT a drill The Traitors US is coming to @BBCiPlayer- tomorrow, Friday 13 January! And you'll be able to watch on and very soon too... @bbcthree @BBCOne."

One fan wrote: "It's hosted by Alan Cumming?! This is perfection!",

Another tweeted: "Great news! This is going to be a case of having to binge it all in one weekend to avoid major spoilers on here!"

But many of them were asking - will there be a UK reunion?

The US version of the show follows the same concept as the UK show, with twenty contestants - a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans - working towards a prize fund of prize fund worth up to $250,000.

"Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it’s a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery - all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One."

Traitors US is available on BBC iPlayer from tomorrow, Friday 13th January.