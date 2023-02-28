It's official - The Traitors season 2 is happening, and there's excitement in our midst

The Traitors (opens in new tab) had us utterly captivated when it hit screens late last year. The reality TV show competition hosted by Claudia Winkleman (opens in new tab) saw 22 hopeful contestants playing to expose the liars and backstabbers among them to win a hefty cash prize.

The series was beautiful chaos and essentially an excellent psychological experiment to see if a handful of Traitors could outsmart their friends (and sneakily banish them one by one) to nab the money for themselves, while their fellow Faithful's attempted to out them.

It was intense, funny, dramatic and gripping - which is why it has been commissioned for a second season. Hurrah!

The show was a huge success, with the finale pulling in 3.2 million viewers who wanted to see how the game panned out. It has also attracted a staggering 34 million views on BBC iPlayer since it was released.

Now, BBC One has confirmed that a second instalment is in the works, with Winkleman fronting the show once again and 22 new contestants travelling up to the Scottish castle in the hopes of winning £120,000.

Sharing the news on Twitter, BBC Press Office said: "The Traitors series two is OFFICIALLY coming!

"Think you could be the next Maddy Marple? Or go totally undetected in a glorious hooded cloak with @ClaudiaWinkle?"

In the video, the presenter - donning the show's now-iconic hooded cape - says: "Hi, it's Claud here. Sorry to interrupt, I've got a small question for you.

"And yes, you're right. The cloak might be giving it away. Here's the thing.

"Can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the Round Table?

"What I'm asking is... would you like to play?"

Excited? Same.

Fancy your luck as a Faithful or a Traitor? You can apply to be part of the next series here.

Good luck...