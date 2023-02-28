It's official - The Traitors season 2 is happening, and there's excitement in our midst
It's a big, backstabbing yes from us
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Traitors (opens in new tab) had us utterly captivated when it hit screens late last year. The reality TV show competition hosted by Claudia Winkleman (opens in new tab) saw 22 hopeful contestants playing to expose the liars and backstabbers among them to win a hefty cash prize.
The series (opens in new tab) was beautiful chaos and essentially an excellent psychological experiment to see if a handful of Traitors could outsmart their friends (and sneakily banish them one by one) to nab the money for themselves, while their fellow Faithful's attempted to out them.
It was intense, funny, dramatic and gripping - which is why it has been commissioned for a second season. Hurrah!
The show was a huge success, with the finale pulling in 3.2 million viewers who wanted to see how the game panned out. It has also attracted a staggering 34 million views on BBC iPlayer since it was released.
Now, BBC One has confirmed that a second instalment is in the works, with Winkleman fronting the show once again and 22 new contestants travelling up to the Scottish castle in the hopes of winning £120,000.
Sharing the news on Twitter, BBC Press Office said: "The Traitors series two is OFFICIALLY coming!
"Think you could be the next Maddy Marple? Or go totally undetected in a glorious hooded cloak with @ClaudiaWinkle?"
In the video, the presenter - donning the show's now-iconic hooded cape - says: "Hi, it's Claud here. Sorry to interrupt, I've got a small question for you.
"And yes, you're right. The cloak might be giving it away. Here's the thing.
"Can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the Round Table?
"What I'm asking is... would you like to play?"
🏰 The Traitors series two is OFFICIALLY coming!Think you could be the next Maddy Marple? Or go totally undetected in a glorious hooded cloak with @ClaudiaWinkle?Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/AltcNCrXQ1 pic.twitter.com/a5vX2h9uxXFebruary 27, 2023
Excited? Same.
Fancy your luck as a Faithful or a Traitor? You can apply to be part of the next series here (opens in new tab).
Good luck...
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The best shampoo for hair loss and volume to boost your locks
Thinning hair can cause worry, but the best shampoo for hair loss can help
By Katie Thomas
-
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted spending time together in Milan
Is Gionardo a go go?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are officially the 8 best clitoral vibrators you can buy right now, share sex pros
Ready to boost your mood and more?
By Ally Head
-
The US version of Traitors will air on the BBC and fans are excited
The show has been a massive hit in the UK
By Sarah Finley