Normal People author Sally Rooney’s debut novel is also being made into a TV series

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best selling novel, Normal People, has hooked the nation.

The love story between Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jonesand) has kept us on the edge of our seats and is exactly what we needed during lockdown.

From the beautiful landscapes they find themselves in (the Italian villa is actually on Airbnb) to their relationship which everyone can relate to in some capacity, it has had absolutely everybody talking. So much so that sales of the book have soared once again since it aired.

And now it seems that Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations With Friends, is also getting a TV makeover. Hurrah!

BBC Three will be adapting it for the screen, and to say we’re excited is an understatement. It follows the troubled relationship of Frances and her best friend Bobbi, as they find themselves bonding with a married couple, Nick and Melissa.

While the news was announced earlier this year, people have picked up on it this month following the success of Normal People.

In February, Rooney said she was ‘so pleased’ that she was working with Lenny Abrahamson for the series, saying: ‘I’m confident we’re going to find fresh and interesting ways of dramatising the novel’s dynamics, and I’m excited to watch the process take shape‎.’

Abrahamson said: ‘I love Conversations With Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen.

‘I’m particularly happy that my connection to Sally and her work is set to continue. Making Normal People has been a singular pleasure and I’m excited to be working with the same brilliant team again on Conversations With Friends.’

Currently there is no information about a release date or casting details, but it’s definitely something to look forward to.