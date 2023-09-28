RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back - and the season 5 stars are ready to werk

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Start your engines - RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back for another season and a whole host of new drag acts battling it out for the coveted title.

The competition will see 10 new drag stars taking part in weekly competitions, challenges and epic lip syncs to be crowned 2023's Next Drag Race Superstar.

Previous years have seen the likes of The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace and Danny Beard take home the title - so who will it be this year?

Here's everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season five, from the start date, to how to watch it, to the incredible new contestants.

When does RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 start?

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 5 starts tonight, Thursday 28th September.

The show is returning to BBC Three with a new batch of contestants vying for the crown and facing the four judges: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

This year, fans will see the likes of Yasmin Finney, Suranne Jones and Aisling Bea joining the line up of guest judges.

What time does Drag Race UK start?

The new season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK kicks off at 9pm on BBC Three.

You can tune in by streaming via BBC iPlayer.

Meet the Drag Race UK season 5 contestants

Ready to meet the latest drag superstars?

Alexis Saint Pete

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Alexis Saint Pete

Age:

29

How they describe themselves:

"Silly, sexy, hungry, showstopping and delicious.

"I'm 29 years old and I’m your favourite Polish Princess living in London - I’m the Polish Billy Elliot!"

Banksie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Banksie

Age:

23

How they describe themselves:

"I like to describe myself as the bin baby of the family - I run around being a bit of a prat."

Cara Melle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Cara Melle

Age:

26

How they describe themselves:

"The Beyoncé... I serve amazing looks, I perform the hell out of anything and I bring main character energy to the game."

DeDeLicious

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

DeDeLicious

Age:

20

How they describe themselves:

"I just can't wait for everyone to fall in love with me!"

Ginger Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Ginger Johnson

Age:

24

How they describe themselves:

"My game plan is to trick the other queens into thinking I’m a bit of an idiot, when in fact I am an absolute idiot."

Kate Butch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Kate Butch

Age:

26

How they describe themselves:

"I am a silly goose from Buxton in Derbyshire, and in homage to my namesake, Kate Bush, I took to the wily, windy moors and landed here on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK."

Michael Marouli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Michael Marouli

Age:

39

How they describe themselves:

"Geordie tart with a heart."

Miss Naomi Carter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Naomi Carter

Age:

23

How they describe themselves:

"'Naomi' comes from the absolute icon that is supermodel Naomi Campbell. 'Carter' for the absolute icon that is Beyoncé Carter, and the 'Miss' is to let the boys know that I'm single!"

Tomara Thomas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Tomara Thomas

Age:

25

How they describe themselves:

"This energy is unmatched. What other lady has an energy like this and looks like this?"

Vicki Vivacious

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Name:

Vicki Vivacious

Age:

36

How they describe themselves:

"I can sing, I can dance and I can make people laugh. I can whip up a crowd, and I can also eat a pasty in less than five seconds. Now that deserves a prize, right?"

In the words of Mama Ru - may the best drag act win!