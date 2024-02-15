The latest Bridgerton teaser confirms this key storyline from the books

There are so many excellent Netflix shows returning to the small screen this year. Not only have we got our hopes up for more Emily In Paris at Christmas, we may also be getting another season of Squid Games and Black Mirror season 7 is reportedly already in production.

However, there has undoubtedly been the biggest buzz around the third season of Bridgerton. The latest instalment, which is due for release on 16th May, has been in the works for years and will follow the relationship of Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The last time we saw the high society set was in early 2022, with the love triangle between Edwina, Kate and Anthony gripping viewers.

The series follows the stories of Julia Quinn's popular romance novels, and in a newly released teaser trailer for the upcoming third season fans are finally able to see what unfolds between Penelope and Colin. In the clip, viewers can see Penelope confronting the Bridgerton brother and asking why he is so adversed to dating her, as she tearily says: "Because I embarrass you, of course you would never court me."

Fans of the show will know that Penelope has had feelings for Colin since season one, but he has so far been completely oblivious to her crush. But in Bridgerton season 3, the pair may finally be on track to falling in love.

As part of a panel debuting the clip, executive producer Shonda Rhimes and author Julia Quinn confirmed that a popular moment from the original text - when Penelope wraps Colin's hand after he cuts it - will be included in the upcoming season, which has excited those who love the books as well as the show. For those who haven't read them, it is a moment in the novel where Colin finds Penelope reading his journal. In a fit of rage, he storms around the room and ends up cutting his hand, and Penelope looks after him and his injury. Ultimately, it is the moment when Colin starts to see her in a new, romantic light - and its inclusion in the show is important. The pair also revealed the names of the episode titles, which include Out of the Shadows and Forces of Nature.

Fans have also speculated that Theo Sharpe (played by Calam Lynch) will also be returning. The character was not a part of the original stories, and was created purely for the TV series adaptation, but viewers noticed that Calam had been tagged in a tweet about season 3 last last year.

Excited? Same.

Bridgerton will be available to stream on Netflix from 16th May.