Everything we know so far about Squid Game season two

Squid Game season two is officially in the works and we cannot wait.

The South Korean thriller series landed on our screens in 2021, seeing hundreds of players in debt compete in a series of life or death children's games for a cash prize of 45.6 billion won.

The international sensation broke Netflix viewing records with over 142 million households watching the series in its first month. It even overtook the previous record held by Bridgerton (82 million), to become the most viewed show on Netflix ever.

And the subsequent award season saw Squid Game dominate, taking home six Emmy awards, and making history to become the first show not in English to win for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Best Director for a Drama Series.

Now, after the unprecedented success of its first season, Squid Game is returning for a season two.

But what can we expect from the next instalment?

Squid Game season two trailer

A trailer for Squid Game season two has officially dropped, showing Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) re-enter the game, in a chaotic series of life or death challenges, and seemingly cause further disruption to the game itself.

A specific release date for Squid Game season two has not officially been announced, but it has been reported that the new series won't drop until winter 2024, with filming starting in July 2023.

Squid Game season two cast

Unsurprisingly, given the premise of Squid Game, most of the characters from season one are dead, but there are a few key faces who survived and will be making a return.

The show's protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), played by Lee Jung-jae will once again be returning to Squid Game as the winner of the year before. And joining him will be Lee Byung-Hun and Wi Ha-Jun, returning as the Front Man and Hwang Jun-ho, respectively.

There will also be some new faces joining the Squid Game season two cast, with Netflix announcing the new arrivals on social media.

Joining the season two cast of Squid Game are Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-shim, Park Gyu-young, Choi Seung-hyun, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

Squid Game season two plot

The end of Squid Game season one saw Gi-hun travelling to the airport to see his daughter in Los Angeles, but after spotting a recruiter for the contest, he takes a calling card and confronts the Front Man about the competition. After being told to get on the plane, Gi-hun turns around, with the seeming intention of going after Squid Game and its creators.

Squid Game season two is reported to be starting where season one finished, following Gi-hun on his quest to shut down the competition. And while the plot has been kept under wraps, it is thought that the returning protagonist will re-enter the contest.

What have the creators of Squid Game said about season two?

Hwang Dong-Hyuk - writer, director, producer and creator of Squid Game, sent a message out to fans to announce the show's second season.

"A whole new round is coming," read the statement, posted to social media. "It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

"As the writer, director and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

"And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round."

Well, this is extremely exciting.

We will continue to update this story.