Netflix and (bigger) bill – this is when you can expect your subscription price to increase

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hands up if your Netflix subscription has become one of your most prized possessions in recent years? Ah, yes – we’ve all seen the ‘are you still watching?’ message after an unholy number of hours sat on the sofa and binge watching the latest season of Bridgerton and wondering if it would be possible to pull off an Emily In Paris and head to the city of love.

With enough films, series and documentaries to keep you going – well, forever – it’s no wonder that the number of households in the UK subscribing to Netflix reportedly grew to nearly 17 million by the end of 2021.

But the streaming giant has now confirmed when UK customers can expect to see their monthly fee rising.

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed that there would be a price increase earlier this month, saying: ‘We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership. Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.

‘We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.’

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Users have now been notified by email that their subscription fee will go up on Friday 20th May 2022.

Across the UK, Netflix’s basic and standard plans will increase by £1 per month to £6.99 and £10.00 respectively, and those with a premium subscription will see their bill increase by £2 to £15.99.

The adjusted prices will be effective immediately for any new customers, but existing customers will remain at their current tariff until 20th May.

Netflix increased their prices not too long ago, with the cost of standard and premium subscriptions increasing in January 2021.

So if you’re a Netflix customer, now you know.