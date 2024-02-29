Netflix is 'in the process' of a new deal with One Day author David Nicholls

The Netflix adaptation of One Day may have landed on the streaming platform just a few weeks ago, but it has already been a huge success. With Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod at the helm, it has reportedly been watched by over 15 million people since it was released and viewers want to know everything from what was happening behind the scenes to how the actors found their chemistry on screen.

The series is based on David Nicholls book of the same name. One Day was originally released in 2009 and quickly became a bestseller, and it was eventually given the Hollywood treatment in 2011 with Anne Hathaway starring as Emma and Jim Sturgess playing Dexter. And according to insiders, those hoping for a One Day sequel could be getting another tear jerker in the very near future.

One source has claimed that Netflix bosses are currently working on obtaining the TV rights for David Nicholls next book, which is still yet to be released. The novel, You Are Here, is due for release on 23rd April 2024 and producers are reportedly keen to adapt more of the author's work following the success of One Day.

A source reportedly told the Daily Mirror: "Netflix bosses knew they were on to a winner with One Day. They are in the process of signing a new deal for David's next release, which promises to be just as much of a tear jerker."

Although You Are Here is not a sequel to the popular show, it could be just as favourably received as another love story that tugs at the heart strings. The synopsis on Waterstones reads: "A new love story by beloved bestseller David Nicholls, You Are Here is a novel of first encounters, second chances and finding the way home."

Now that we've got a One Day shaped hole in our lives, this absolutely needs to happen.