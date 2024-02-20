Leo Woodall on the 'horrible experience' of filming this key One Day scene

The TV adaptation of David Nicholls best-selling novel One Day landed on Netflix earlier this month, and it has already been a huge success. While Emma and Dexter's love story might be familiar to millennials thanks to the 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway, it has found a new audience via the streaming platform - and has simultaneously catapulted Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod to new heights.

The actors have worked on a number of big projects before - Leo starred in the second season of The White Lotus, while you might recognise Ambika from This Is Going To Hurt - but things weren't always plain sailing during filming. In fact, Ambika recently admitted that she almost quit the show and added: "This was so much bigger than anything either of us had ever done before and I think we both felt really similarly about the undertaking."

During an interview with Elle UK, Leo also admitted that there is one key scene that was particularly hard to film. Although their scene on the Scottish hills was a very picturesque moment - and an important part of the characters' story - it turns out that behind the scenes things weren't so peachy.

Leo shared: "The hardest scene to film, for me, was a day on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. We were at the top of this big, big, almost mountain. And I had food poisoning. So we had to do the entire scene with me… you know… really not having a good time. But I couldn’t come off the mountain because we'd lose all the day [of filming]. So, I just had to kind of plough through."

He added: "It was a horrible experience."

The show must go on, as they say, and despite his unfortunate ill health Leo delivered a stellar performance. One Day has been widely praised, and recorded a staggering 5.3 million views in the first four days of its release.