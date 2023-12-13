Could 'My Best Friend's Wedding' get a sequel?

My Best Friend's Wedding could very well get a sequel if the film's two leads have anything to do with it.

In recent days, both Julia Roberts (Julianne) and Dermot Mulroney (Michael) have spoken out about their willingness to film a second instalment for the 1997 rom-com should the opportunity arise.

First, Julia appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, and answered fan questions.

One of these questions was: "Which of your movies would you like to do a sequel for?"

Julia answered: "I think maybe My Best Friend's Wedding."

When Andy seemed surprised about this, the Notting Hill star doubled down: "'Cause there's so many people in it, and to see what they're doing, and how, like, Kimmy [Cameron Diaz] and Michael's marriage is going, and..."

The host then posed a follow-up question from an audience member: "Who do you think Michael should have married in My Best Friend's Wedding, Jules or Kimmy?"

Julia said immediately: "I mean, of course, Jules, but he married Kimmy."

The actress also told Gayle King on CBS Mornings about what she thought could happen in an imaginary sequel to the film.

"Do you think anything ended up happening with Michael?" Gayle asked.

"No," Julia said. "He's married and faithful to his wife, and George and Julianne start a do-it-yourself on HGTV and become wildly famous."

Gayle then praised her for her creativity.

Then, Dermot weighed in during the premiere of his new film, Anyone But You.

"Yeah, no, I'm in!" the actor told Entertainment Tonight about a potential sequel. "I'm thrilled to hear Julia's finally, you know, coming to her senses."

He also added: "I was amazed to hear her kind compliments this weekend. You know I would love to work with her any day of the week, month or year."

