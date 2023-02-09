It's happening: we're actually getting "Love Is Blind" in the UK
We cannot wait
If you binge-watched all three seasons of Love Is Blind (plus reunions) on Netflix the minute they were released, we think you'll go mad over this news. The hit dating show is coming to the UK — and if you fancy, you can even apply.
"Big news: Love is Blind is coming to the UK!" Netflix UK announced on Twitter, sharing a link to the application as well. If you're thinking you might be ready to find a spouse and are sick of relying on people's photos while dating, you can throw your hat in the ring over here.
While there is very little information available about this British version of Love Is Blind so far (for instance, we have no idea when it will come out), the application form makes it clear that the series will be produced by CPL Productions, a British company that's also responsible for the UK versions of 90 Day Fiancé and Married at First Sight. What this means is that these people definitely know what they're doing when it comes to reality shows where the end goal is for participants to tie the knot.
In case you're unfamiliar, Love Is Blind enlists 15 men and 15 women to go on blind dates with each other — literally. Each participant "dates" all 15 of the opposite sex in pods in which they are separated by a wall so that they don't know what the other looks like. The premise is that they won't get distracted by the other person's looks, and will fall in love with their personality instead.
Many couples have ended up getting married over the course of the three American seasons of the show, although some later divorced, according to People. However, couples such as Lauren and Cameron, and Amber and Barnett from season 1 are still happily married.
