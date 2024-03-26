Netflix release a huge update for You season 5 - and here's what Joe Goldberg is up to

It has been over a year since we saw Joe Goldberg darting around the streets of London at an impressive speed in You season 4. Back in February 2023, the romanticised murderer was attempting to carve out a new life for himself in the Big Smoke. Away from the trail of bloodshed in the US, he was all tweed waistcoats and floppy hair, teaching at a university and hanging out with boujee city kids at swanky bars.

However, his bubble of British calm burst fairly quickly. By the end of the season, Joe had fully realised and accepted the violent alter-ego at his core and relocated to the US with his wealthy heiress girlfriend, Kate. In the closing scene, it seems as though they've become something of a power couple - although the nature of that power is yet to be confirmed, leaving the storyline for You season 5 open. Is Joe going to get away with his ever-growing list of criminal offences forever? Will Kate keep him on the straight and narrow? Can Love Quinn please make an EastEnders-style nonsensical return from the dead?

While plot details have been kept under wraps, there has been a huge You season 5 update this week. Over on X - formerly Twitter - the official account for Netflix shared a photo of Penn Badgley as the stalker of everyone's nightmares, casually crossing the road in New York City without a care in the world. Alongside the image, the caption reads: "Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City.The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production. pic.twitter.com/cqAmIuNaf9March 25, 2024 See more

The fifth instalment will also be the final one, with showrunner Sera Gamble telling The Hollywood Reporter podcast: "It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn [Badgley], the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story. And though I feel like tonally, we’re very different and we are not trying to sell Joe as any kind of a hero with a straight face. This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things. The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show."

In a video released at Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil last year, Penn Badgley hinted that Joe's world could unravel in You season 5, as he told the audience: "We all know there are many loose ends from Joe's past. The question is, who are you?"

The return date for You season 5 has not yet been confirmed, but we'll keep you updated.

Excited? Same.