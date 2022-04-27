Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The countdown is on

It’s A Sin graced our screens in 2021, and touched the hearts of many.

The Channel 4 series documented the gay scene amidst the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s. It explored the excitement of new romances, as well as the backlash faced after opening up about their sexuality, which was deemed controversial at the time, and the tragic loss of those who contracted the virus.

The series, which stars Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, Lydia West and Callum Scott Howells, had us smiling, laughing, even singing along at times, followed by floods of tears.

Fans of the show will be pleased to learn the much-loved programme is coming back!

It’s A Sin creator, Russell T. Davies, is said to have already planned out the storyline for the second instalment, and if it is as gripping as the first, we can’t wait to watch.

Executive producer, Nicola Shindler, will continue to address key themes, as it will see Lydia’s character, Jill, and Omari Douglas’ Roscoe campaign to stop young people from being manipulated online.

The upcoming series will be set in the present day, instead of the eighties backdrop of the debut series.

Speaking at a BAFTA Sessions event, Nicola said: “There were a lot of stories about young boys being manipulated online and it was something Russell was really concerned about.

“He thought, what if you cut to the present day and Jill and Roscoe are out there to stop people from doing this.

“There are so many vulnerable people that need looking after or need some kind of attention shining on them.

“He just wanted to pick it up in the present day and say there are still so many people out there who need protecting. That was the point of it.”

It’s A Sin evidently has a soft spot in our hearts, but it also impressed the nation, as it leads nominations at this year’s BAFTA Television awards with an impressive 11 gongs.

From Best Mini Series, to Best Leading Actor for Olly’s portrayal of Ritchie Tozer, and Best Leading Actress gong for Lydia’s role, It’s A Sin is tipped for huge recognition at next month’s award ceremony.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the second series, but we are clearing our diaries as soon as we learn more.