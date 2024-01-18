Former Traitors winner Meryl Williams on the contestant playing 'a really clever game'
Can you guess who?
The Traitors fever has gripped the nation once again. On 3rd January 2024, a new batch of contestants for The Traitors second season made their way to the Scottish Highlands, ready to deceive their way to a £120,000 cash prize under the guidance of host Claudia Winkleman. It's already been established that series two is even more brutal than the first, with new twists and turns keeping viewers on their toes.
As those familiar with the show will know, players become Faithfuls or Traitors in a battle of deception vs decency. Last year, the Faithfuls triumphed, with Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski scooping the prize after Traitor Wilfred Webster was exposed.
Season one winner Meryl Williams knows a thing or two about how to succeed in The Traitors and according to her, there's a clear frontrunner in the Faithful camp in series two.
"I'm going to say Mollie [is playing the best game] because she's not made any enemies, she’s not very outspoken in the sense of accusing people," she told us. "She’s kind of in the background and nobody is pointing their finger at her or even considering her. She’s got a good group of allies, which is good. I'd say she's playing a really clever game. She's being friendly with everyone and not being aggressive, so she won’t get voted for at the round table."
In terms of who makes a good Traitor, it's all about those contestants you might not originally expect, according to Meryl. "I think Andrew would be an amazing Traitor," she continued. "I mean, he looks really sweet, but I feel like Andrew would make a good Traitor because he has a lot of influence and power, people listen to him, and he’s a good team player in missions."
She added: "I also think Diane would have been quite good as a Traitor, even though she said she didn’t want to be one. They're both strong, influential characters and I think they’d tackle it cleverly. I don’t think they’d throw other Traitors under the bus."
The Traitors UK season 2 continues on Wednesday 17th January at 9pm.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
