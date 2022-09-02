These are all the films and TV shows leaving Netflix in September

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

September is officially here – drawing summer to a close and starting the season for long cosy evenings – we’re talking log fires, hot chocolates and a fully loaded Netflix queue.

The streaming platform may have scuppered our plans however, with Netflix removing a huge number of TV shows and films from its library this month.

It is thought that this is probably to make way for new releases to join the platform, but it does seem to be coming at the loss of some classics – Legally Blonde, The Notebook and Gone Girl to name a few.

Here’s a full rundown of the TV shows and films leaving Netflix this month.

TV shows and films leaving Netflix in September

1 September

Aakhri Adaalat

Alive

All at Sea

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Armored

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable

The Bang Bang Club

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

Carbon

Cemetery Junction

Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

The Conjuring

Cujo

Deliver Us from Evil

The Distinguished Citizen

The Dream Catchers

Ek Jaan Hain Hum

Elena

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain

The Equalizer

Exit Wounds

Gone Girl

The Great Raid

The Guardian Brothers

The Guns of Navarone

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Heidi

Her

Homefront

The Hustle

In Time

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Internship

The Iron Giant

Jerry Maguire

Just Go With It

Justice in the City

Khoon Khoon

The Last Shaman

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

The Legend of Hercules

The Lost Brother

Love and Shukla

Manoranjan

Monte Carlo

Mujrim

My Summer Prince

Naa Bangaaru Talli

The Notebook

Old School

Olmo & the Seagull

Once Upon a Time in America

Petit Ours Brun

Rocco

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Set Up

The Smurfs 2

Snatch

Sohni Mahiwai

Something’s Gotta Give

Space Dandy season one and two

Starsky & Hutch

Sudden

That’s My Boy

They’ve Gotta Have Us

Three Days of the Condor

Todo Sobre El Asado

War Dogs

Zodiac

2 September

Baxu and the Giants

Black Books season one to three

Double Jeopardy

Justice

Monkey Twins

Poacher

Uncover

4 September

A Champion Heart

Enemy Lines

Staged season one

The Lost Okorosh

5 September

Malcolm X

6 September

All About Love

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

The Informer

8 September

Apaches

The Handmaiden

Warrior

9 September

LA’s Finest

Paranormal Activity 4

11 September

Hail, Caesar!

13 September

Baby Mamas

It Chapter Two

15 September

A Nice Girl Like You

Fall of the Krays

Jump

Man on Fire

Northmen – A Viking Saga

Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story

Rise of the Krays

Robert the Bruce

Robot Overlords

Sample This

Schumacher

Stardust

The Hunt for Red October

The Revenant

U Want Me 2 Kill Him?

16 September

A Cinderella Story

Along Came a Spider

Misfits

17 September

Ad Vitam

18 September

Body Cam

Diamond City

Skylines

The Witch

19 September

Papillon

20 September

Corporate Animals

Mobile Suit Gundam UC

23 September

Under the Eiffel Tower

24 September

The Bar

VeggieTales in the House

25 September

Zulu Man in Japan

26 September

Man of Steel

The Emoji Movie

27 September

The Kitchen

28 September

Cultivating the Seas: History and Future of the Full-Cycle Cultured Kindai Tuna

We will continue to update this story.