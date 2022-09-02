Trending:

These are all the films and TV shows leaving Netflix in September

    • September is officially here – drawing summer to a close and starting the season for long cosy evenings – we’re talking log fires, hot chocolates and a fully loaded Netflix queue.

    The streaming platform may have scuppered our plans however, with Netflix removing a huge number of TV shows and films from its library this month.

    It is thought that this is probably to make way for new releases to join the platform, but it does seem to be coming at the loss of some classics – Legally Blonde, The Notebook and Gone Girl to name a few.

    Here’s a full rundown of the TV shows and films leaving Netflix this month.

    TV shows and films leaving Netflix in September

    1 September

    Aakhri Adaalat
    Alive
    All at Sea
    Anaconda
    Angels & Demons
    Armored
    Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
    The Bang Bang Club
    Blow
    The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas
    Carbon
    Cemetery Junction
    Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu
    Chicago Fire 
    Chicago Med 
    The Conjuring
    Cujo
    Deliver Us from Evil
    The Distinguished Citizen
    The Dream Catchers
    Ek Jaan Hain Hum
    Elena
    The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
    The Equalizer
    Exit Wounds
    Gone Girl
    The Great Raid
    The Guardian Brothers
    The Guns of Navarone
    Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
    Heidi 
    Her
    Homefront
    The Hustle
    In Time
    Insidious: Chapter 3
    The Internship
    The Iron Giant
    Jerry Maguire
    Just Go With It
    Justice in the City
    Khoon Khoon
    The Last Shaman
    Legally Blonde
    Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
    The Legend of Hercules
    The Lost Brother
    Love and Shukla
    Manoranjan
    Monte Carlo
    Mujrim
    My Summer Prince
    Naa Bangaaru Talli
    The Notebook
    Old School
    Olmo & the Seagull
    Once Upon a Time in America
    Petit Ours Brun 
    Rocco
    Rush Hour
    Rush Hour 2
    Set Up
    The Smurfs 2
    Snatch
    Sohni Mahiwai
    Something’s Gotta Give
    Space Dandy season one and two
    Starsky & Hutch 
    Sudden
    That’s My Boy
    They’ve Gotta Have Us
    Three Days of the Condor
    Todo Sobre El Asado
    War Dogs
    Zodiac

    2 September

    Baxu and the Giants
    Black Books season one to three
    Double Jeopardy
    Justice 
    Monkey Twins
    Poacher
    Uncover

    4 September

    A Champion Heart
    Enemy Lines
    Staged season one
    The Lost Okorosh

    5 September

    Malcolm X

    6 September

    All About Love
    Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
    The Informer 

    8 September

    Apaches
    The Handmaiden
    Warrior

    9 September

    LA’s Finest 
    Paranormal Activity 4

    11 September

    Hail, Caesar!

    13 September

    Baby Mamas
    It Chapter Two

    15 September

    A Nice Girl Like You
    Fall of the Krays
    Jump
    Man on Fire
    Northmen – A Viking Saga
    Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story
    Rise of the Krays
    Robert the Bruce
    Robot Overlords
    Sample This
    Schumacher
    Stardust
    The Hunt for Red October
    The Revenant
    U Want Me 2 Kill Him?

    16 September

    A Cinderella Story
    Along Came a Spider
    Misfits 

    17 September

    Ad Vitam

    18 September

    Body Cam
    Diamond City
    Skylines
    The Witch

    19 September

    Papillon 

    20 September

    Corporate Animals
    Mobile Suit Gundam UC

    23 September

    Under the Eiffel Tower

    24 September

    The Bar
    VeggieTales in the House

    25 September

    Zulu Man in Japan

    26 September

    Man of Steel
    The Emoji Movie

    27 September

    The Kitchen

    28 September

    Cultivating the Seas: History and Future of the Full-Cycle Cultured Kindai Tuna

    We will continue to update this story.

