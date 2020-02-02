Rebel Wilson calls out the lack of female director BAFTA nominees with hilarious joke

'I don't think I could do what they do'

It’s no secret that this year’s BAFTA nominations have come under fire for their lack of diversity.

There were no female nominations in the Best Director category, with BAFTA most notably snubbing Little Women director Greta Gerwig for a nomination.

Presenting the award for Best Director, Rebel Wilson pulled no punches when it came to introducing the all-male nominees on the night.

Reading out the list of names, she quipped, ‘I don’t think I could do what they do,’ she said, ‘Honestly, I don’t have the balls.’

Well played, Rebel.

Hers wasn’t the only joke-filled speech on the night, with Brad Pitt cracking a savage joke about Prince Harry in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Rebel also didn’t hold back when it came to discussing her own recent movie, Cats, joking that her dress was ‘from a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats.

‘Cats… Strangely not nominated for any awards,’ she continued. ‘I’m not sure if everyone here is across the controversy, but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines.’

Too funny.