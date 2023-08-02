Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It was announced on Monday that actor Angus Cloud had died aged 25, with his family confirming the tragic news in a statement.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," read the statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

The statement continued: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

The tragic news about the actor, best known for his portrayal of Fezco O'Neill on Euphoria, has been met with an outpouring of love, with his co-stars and crew leading the tributes.

“There was no one quite like Angus,” announced Euphoria creator Sam Levinson in a statement. “He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched."

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," his co-star Zendaya posted to Instagram in a tribute. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

"My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Sydney Sweeney, another of Cloud's Euphoria co-stars also took to Instagram, sharing a carousel of photographs of the two of them.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," read her tribute. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Angus Cloud.

We will continue to update this story.