So even Lily Collins was pronouncing Emily in Paris wrong the entire time

Emily In Paris became an instant hit the minute it landed on Netflix in October. It’s not only an easy watch, but it’s très chic – namely because the looks are styled by none other than Patricia Field, the brains behind Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic outfits in Sex And The City.

While some of the storylines are, well, less than believable, and it faced backlash for its portrayal of Parisians, the fact remains that it has been a huge success since appearing on our screens.

However, it turns out that we’ve all been pronouncing it wrong – including the star of the show, Lily Collins.

That’s right. Not only was it confirmed by Netflix, but the actress revealed that she too read it incorrectly.

In a tweet last month, the streaming giant wrote: ‘Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme.’

So instead of pronouncing it ‘Emily in Paris’, it supposedly should be said ‘Emil-ee in Pa-ree’.

But it turns out even Lily was getting muddled.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host read the tweet to her – and she admitted that although during filming she heard people referencing it as ‘Pa-ree’, she assumed it was because they were actually in France.

She said: ‘Here’s the thing. When we were shooting in Paris, we heard people referencing as that more often, right? Because we’re in Paris, and the accent. I was like, “Oh yeah it rhymes, that’s cute.”

‘Literally forgot about it. Came back home. It was never like a big thing and then I felt like I was one with every single other person in the world that found that out the same day, because I was like, “Wait, have I been saying it wrong?”

‘And I was like, “Oh my god, I fell for it.”

‘I’m Emily, and I even was saying it wrong. I feel like that’s actually something Emily herself would be like, “Well, I guess I was part of the joke.”‘

Don’t worry, Lily – I think we’re all in the same boat here.

But now we know!