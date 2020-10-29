Lily Collins has finally responded to all the ‘Emily In Paris’ backlash

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is what the star has to say on the comments...

If you’ve missed Emily In Paris, where have you been?

It’s the latest in a long line of Netflix series’ to properly blow up, capturing the attention of the media—for both good and bad reasons.

While many have shared their love of the drama-comedy, others have criticised the show for inaccurately representing Parisian culture. Many think the show plays up stereotypical French cliches, portraying Parisians as rude, angry and seriously hopless with social media.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the show aired, leading actress Lily Collins says she’s found the public backlash difficult but is trying to embrace it as an opportunity for improvement.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 31-year-old actress admitted: “As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve.”

If another series of the show does happen, she said she’d love to “evolve the narrative”of her character, Emily. When asked if she helped to develop the character in the first season, she said the producers “championed [her] opinions and opened [her] up to an experience that was so rewarding and empowering.”

What about the other cast and crew, you ask? Some have, interestingly, semi-agreed with the criticism. Take actor Lucas Bravo, who plays lead character Gabriel in the show.

Addressing the backlash, he said: “I think they’re right, in a way. We’re portraying cliches and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighbourhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris.”

But, on the other end of the spectrum, producer Darren Star won’t be apologising anytime soon. “I’m not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The first thing she is seeing is the clichés because it’s from her point of view,” he explanded. “I wanted to do a show that celebrated that part of Paris.”

What do you reckon? Will you be tuning in for Emily In Paris season two, if there is one?