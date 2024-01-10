Why Claudia Winkleman was 'angry' about the new twist in The Traitors

The Traitors, the gripping show that pits Traitors and Faithfuls against each other in the ultimate game of manipulation, is finally back. The second season kicked off last week and things have already got pretty heated among the contestants - and host Claudia Winkleman even admitted she was 'angry' over this format change.

*Warning: Contains spoilers for The Traitors season 2.*

The first episode of The Traitors season two kicked off last Wednesday (3rd January 2023) and the show's host Claudia Winkleman was in control of choosing the first three Traitors. However, in an unexpected twist, it was revealed that the Traitors would select a Faithful to add to their scheming little gang, and they would go on to join them for the remainder of the game as an initiated Traitor.

Speaking with the Radio Times, Claudia revealed that she's not too impressed with this latest development. She told the publication: "I, or we, weren't in control of the fourth, which was – not that I'm a control freak or anything – but I was angry about that!"

Harry, Paul and Ash were selected by Claudia as the original Traitors, who were then given the chance to pick a fourth. It was later revealed that they chose Miles, a 36-year-old veterinary nurse from Birmingham.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio)

Claudia explained to the Radio Times why she chose the original three Traitors, saying: "I think they were passionate. You can't show all of those chats because that would be hours, because I do talk to them for a long time. Paul was adamant, in the same way Alyssa was in season one. She was like, 'Give it to me. I've come here for this title and you've got to give it to me!'

"Harry, because he's compelling and I thought he'd play a good game with that whole, 'You want to kiss me, you want to punch me, I'm going to pretend to be an idiot'. You're not an idiot, so I look forward to what happens here. And Ash, because she really, really wanted to win the money, and she wanted to be a Traitor. They felt like a good trio."

The first season of the reality TV competition was hugely popular, with viewers eager for the second season to arrive. Now it's finally here, we're getting hooked all over again, with Traitors that are set to be much more 'brutal' this time around, according to host Claudia.

The Traitors UK season 2 will air on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm, every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Wednesday 3rd January until Friday 26th January.