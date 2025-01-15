Claudia Winkleman teases exactly what to expect with the huge Traitors finale twist
Oh, we can't wait
Claudia Winkleman is the queen of suspense, and she's keeping us on our toes with how exactly the finale of The Traitors will work this year.
Season three of the runaway hit show began on New Year's Day and will end on Friday (already!). And this year, the finale is set to be even more dramatic, thanks to an unexpected twist that really ups the ante for the contestants.
In the first episode, players were told that in the finale, they would not learn whether each player who is eliminated is a Traitor or a Faithful until after the game is over.
Now, Claudia has praised the move as a really clever twist to what is already such an exciting game. "It's so smart of… the whole gang because it underlines the 'you think you know how to play,'" the presenter told journalists at a Q&A, as reported by Hello!.
"If any of you were gonna think, 'Come on let's just go in the castle, let's play,' you might have a way of working it out, right? Whether you want to be a Traitor or a Faithful. And I'm going to take this path, I'm going to throw this person under the bus."
But for Claudia: "This takes that away, all of that, and it goes back to the absolute main body of the show, which is trust and gut instinct. You're going to like the end, I hope. That's all I can say it. It throws it all on its head."
A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)
A photo posted by on
Further explaining how exactly this will all work, she said: "So at the end, I will thank somebody for taking part and they will just walk out so those remaining can't do anything, and I shouldn't speak everything in case I [ruin it]."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Comedian Ed Gamble, who hosts The Traitors: Uncloaked, is also a big fan of the new twist.
"I think it balances it a bit more," Ed told heat.
"Without this new twist, I think it's slightly weighted towards the Faithful just in terms of numbers. Then if they reveal when they go out, they can be pretty sure when they've got rid of all of the Traitors."
He continued: "So we'll see. I think it balances the game a little bit more. It certainly doesn't make it harder for the Traitors — it makes it slightly easier — but it's still all for the Faithful to win."
A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)
A photo posted by on
-
Why Kylie Jenner skipped Timothée Chalamet's London premiere (and iconic bike entrance)
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate shares the 'tough' reality and 'long term effects' of her cancer treatment
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
My nails break all the time in winter, so I've been testing nail strengtheners to keep them supple and healthy—these are the best
No chips allowed
By Mica Ricketts
-
There's an exciting new twist in The Traitors season 3 - and it'll really test 'trust'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Think you'd be an excellent Traitor? Here's how to apply - but you'll need to act fast
Let the games begin
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How Mollie reacted to Harry's betrayal when The Traitors cameras stopped rolling
Yikes.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How much The Traitors contestants earn while they're filming the show
And how producers monitor their access to the outside world
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Traitors fans are convinced that this moment foreshadows Andrew's fate
It's all getting *very* tense
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Traitors winner has ‘already been unveiled’ with this clue apparently
Former contestant Wilf spotted something interesting
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Claudia Winkleman says this aspect of The Traitors is 'problematic'
The host thinks 'conversations' on the topic are necessary
By Lauren Hughes
-
Diane from The Traitors has called her new icon status 'the funniest thing ever'
"I'm very flattered."
By Lauren Hughes