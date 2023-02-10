The Carrie and Aidan kiss photos from AJLT look like they're *very* much back on

Carrie Bradshaw returned to our screens in late 2021, eleven years after Sex and the City fans waved goodbye to the Monolo-wearing writer (opens in new tab) and her pals, Charlotte York-Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes.

While Samantha Jones didn't return (opens in new tab) for the first season of And Just Like That, there is another character that was confirmed to be rejoining the cast for season two (opens in new tab) - none other than Aidan Shaw (opens in new tab).

News of Aidan's arrival sent fans into a frenzy last summer, with actor John Corbett confirming that he would reprise the role of Carrie's former flame.

As SATC fans will remember, Aidan and Carrie were on and off, with the couple initially splitting when she confessed that she slept with Mr. Big, and then reuniting - but breaking up once again after their engagement when Carrie realised she couldn't commit.

Of course, Carrie then went on to marry Mr. Big. The pair were married for over a decade but tragically - during a shocking first episode of AJLT - he suffered a heart attack and passed away.

The season finished by hinting at a possible romance between Carrie and her podcast producer Franklyn, but recent photos of her getting cosy with Aidan say something very different.

(Image credit: MEGA / Getty)

John and SJP were spotted filming in New York a few weeks ago, strolling down the street holding hands - and sending fans into a tailspin.

Are Carrie and Aidan back together? Is that romantic hand holding or will it be spun into some kind of cutsie friend thing? What on earth does it mean?!

Well, even newer pictures of the pair have emerged - and it's clear that their characters aren't just meeting up for platonic flat whites and pastries.

Photos of Carrie and Aidan kissing on the city streets have emerged, and SJP herself posted snaps of them locking lips on Instagram.

Sharing the stills, she wrote: "This. Is. Not. A. Drill."

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Unsurprisingly, her followers flocked in their thousands to express their mixed feelings - including the A-listers.

Presenter Andy Cohen commented: "I'm freaking."

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "NO WAYYYYYY."

Lena Waithe added: "Please don’t play with our emotions like this on a Thursday."

What they said.

HBO - any chance of an And Just Like That season 2 release date please?