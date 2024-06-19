Bridgerton creators address speculation about queer love stories in season 4
So much to look forward to
This article contains season 3 spoilers.
Bridgerton season 4 has many exciting surprises in store for us, as you might imagine.
Firstly, if you've read the book series, you've probably already noticed that the character of Michael Stirling — Francesca Bridgerton's future husband — became Michaela Stirling in the season 3 finale, pointing to a future queer romance for the sixth Bridgerton sibling.
Then there was of course Benedict Bridgerton's throuple storyline with Lady Tilley Arnold and Paul Suarez.
Speaking to TVLine about Benedict, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said that the series' writers "talk about him as being pansexual [and] the idea that for him, gender is not that important when he is finding attraction."
She continued: "And while his throuple chapter with Tilley and Paul seems to have come to a close at the end of the season, we’re certainly not done exploring that part of his personality. As all queer people know, your queerness is always a part of you, no matter who you end up with."
In the interview, Jess also addressed the matter of Eloise Bridgerton, who many viewers believe might be queer, and stressed that for the moment, they don't want to focus on romance for that character at all. "We felt it’s really important to hold space in this show where everyone is obsessed with romance for there to be a character — specifically a female character — for whom that is not the priority," Jess explained.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Part 2 of season 3 was released on 13 June, and unfortunately we'd advise not holding your breath for the next season. According to previous comments from the showrunner, we can probably expect the next season to land on Netflix in 2026, though there's no official release date for the moment.
Still, if Jess' comments are anything to go by, it'll be more than worth the wait.
-
Sabrina Carpenter addresses SKIMS speculation amid Taylor Swift's 'feud' with Kim Kardashian
No bad blood here
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears shares a cryptic post following Justin Timberlake's arrest
Her 2011 song Criminal is also trending again
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I'm seeing Taylor Swift for the third time this week – here are 8 Era-inspired outfits I'm considering
Get your friendship bracelets ready
By Sofia Piza
-
The sweet hidden meaning behind the Bridgerton carriage scene song
It was chosen for a very specific reason
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The official Bridgerton season 3 trailer is here - and there are two unexpected love triangles
Messy Regency romance ahead.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The latest Bridgerton teaser confirms this key storyline from the books
Excited yet?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Bridgerton season 3 first look as Nicola Coughlan releases steamy new pictures
Penelope Featherington is the talk of the Ton this season.
By Lauren Hughes
-
Jonathan Bailey discusses the inclusion of LGBTQ+ storylines in Bridgerton season 3
"Everyone's gonna see themselves in the story at some point."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Bridgerton is coming back - and fans can expect a 'scandalous' season
Ball gowns at the ready
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Bridgerton fans can't believe they missed one significant moment from season two
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Bridgerton season 3 has been delayed over 'dark' storyline changes
There is currently no launch date for the next series
By Sarah Finley