The new Bridgerton season three teaser is here and it's going viral

Bridgerton has been a cult-classic since its 2020 debut, with the Gossip Girl inspired period drama breaking viewing records.

And with two critically acclaimed seasons and last year's Queen Charlotte prequel under its belt, viewers are eagerly anticipating its third instalment - set for release this year.

The third season will be coming to us in two instalments of four episodes, with Part 1 airing on May 16 and Part 2, the following month on June 13.

Bridgerton season three will centre around one of the show's most popular storylines - the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (Lady Whistledown herself). And while the teaser trailers released in its run up have centred around the two characters, fans have been calling for an update on last season's protagonists, Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton.

Thankfully, the Netflix gods responded this weekend, releasing a new season three teaser scene dedicated to "Kanthony", showing the couple dancing together and reassuring fans that they are enjoying marital bliss.

"As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest," read the caption.

Details around the highly-anticipated S3 storyline have been kept under wraps so far, but Nicola Coughlan did tell attendees at Tudum's Brazil event last year that viewers could expect a "romantic" and "quite scandalous" season.

"This year is the year Penelope thought she was having last year, if that makes sense," the 37-year-old explained via Shondaland. "Because I think she thought that she and Colin were a thing and it was happening, and then she got a really rude awakening at the end. I always say year one is ‘girl,' year two is ‘not a girl, not yet a woman,' and this year is ‘woman.' So, she's entering into a woman era this time."

Coughlan also opened up about working with Luke Newton again - the Colin Bridgerton to her Penelope Featherington since season one.

"Luke and I sharing this experience together has been great," she recalled. "Because he's someone who completely gets what you're going through, and we can kind of be a united front on stuff. We can talk about scenes that we're nervous about or whatnot. Obviously, we've had scenes together since the beginning, but it's definitely different this time around."

Bridgerton season three is set for release in May 2023.

We will continue to update this story.