Bridgerton fans are convinced that they’ve spotted Boris Johnson in season 2

If you’re a Bridgerton fan, chances are you binged the entire second season when it was released last month – and have likely watched it at all least once more because, you know, brilliant.

From the significance of this moment at Anthony and Edwina’s wedding to the bizarre prop that’s used during sex scenes, the world cannot get enough of the Netflix drama (even if the latest series was lacking the hot and heavy Regency romps of season one).

But something that we all seemed to miss the first time around was a cameo from none other than British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Well, apparently. Kind of.

One TikTok user has shared a clip from Bridgerton season two that has now gone viral thanks to an unlikely ‘appearance’ from the PM – and fans are absolutely loving it.

User @txharvey uploaded a snippet from a scene where fans can see Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, laying in bed unable to nod off and looking up at the decorated ceiling. It’s here that the video pauses on a painted topless male who, admittedly, does resemble Boris Johnson.

Lol.

Fans seem to think so too, and the video has garnered over a million views and over 145k likes since it was shared.

TikTok users were quick to comment, with one saying: ‘No wonder she couldn’t fall asleep.’

Another added: ‘I mean, Trump is in Home Alone so anything is possible.’

A sneaky little joke from a set designer or a mere coincidence?

We’ll never know!