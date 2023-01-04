Bridgerton season 3 has been delayed over 'dark' storyline changes

If there has been a Bridgerton-shaped hole in your life ever since you binge-watched the last season, then you may be disappointed by this news.

Season three of the hit Netflix show, which follows the love lives of the elite during the Regency era, won't be hitting the streaming service anytime soon due to some last-minute changes to the script - and, you may or may not be surprised to know it's partly to do with the sex scenes.

The first seasons got viewers all hot under the collar thanks to some pretty raunchy scenes between the characters, with season two dialling down the steam-factor (much to some viewers disappointment (opens in new tab)) but both instalments kept the plots very fun and light.

However, according to a new report, the show's producer felt that some of the third season's sex scenes had become too 'dark' and certain scenes needed to be rewritten.

It's not the first time things have gone wrong on the set of the Netflix show - according to cast members one Bridgerton scene in was apparently 'cursed'. A moment where they were attending a ball had to be reshot 4 times - so much so that they renamed it the 'cursed ball'.

Talking about the delay of the third season, a source told the Daily Mail: "Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it.

"We have been told that it needs the fun back so there are changes, which of course means delays. One thing is for sure though, the production team want to get it right for Bridgerton fans so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past."

They went on to say about the upcoming season: "There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with so wants to change them. Some of it got very dark."

We don't know much about the third series just yet, but it is said to be based on the fourth book in Julia Quinn's series, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton, instead of the third book. The storyline follows Penelope's friendship with Colin Bridgerton - which finally starts to develop into something different.

Stay tuned for updates...